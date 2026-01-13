schools

Region One expects slight enrollment growth in several towns, but overall decline

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One Board of Education received enrollment projections from the New England School Development Council (NESDEC) at its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 6.

The projections, which span from the current 2025–26 school year through 2029–30, show modest fluctuations across the district but an overall decline in enrollment. Region One’s total K–12 enrollment is projected to decrease from 1,174 students in 2025–26 to 1,133 by 2029–30.

Enrollment at Housatonic Valley Regional High School is projected to rise slightly from 316 students this year to 317 in 2027–28 before declining to 284 by 2029–30.

At the elementary and middle school level, projections vary by town:

Lee H. Kellogg School (Falls Village): LHK has 69 students in grades K-8 this year and is expected to have 83 in 2029-30.

Cornwall Consolidated School: CCS has 85 students in grades K-8 this year and is expected to have 92 in 2029-30.

Kent Center School: KCS has 153 students in grades K-8 this year and is expected to have 130 in 2029-30.

North Canaan Elementary School: NCES has 223 students in grades K-8 this year and is expected to have 239 in 2029-30.

Salisbury Central School: SCS has 247 students in grades K-8 this year and is expected to have 216 in 2029-30.

Sharon Center School: SCS has 81 students in grades K-8 this year and is expected to have 89 in 2029-30.

The NESDEC report projects out to the 2035-36 school year, but the figures for 2030-31 are based on estimates.

To see the NESDEC report go to region1schools.org/boards-of-ed/ and click on the Jan. 6 agenda for the Region One board.

Latest News

‘Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire’ at The Moviehouse

‘Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire’ at The Moviehouse
Filmmaker Oren Rudavsky
“I’m not a great activist,” said filmmaker Oren Rudavsky, humbly. “I do my work in my own quiet way, and I hope that it speaks to people.”

Rudavsky’s film “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” screens at The Moviehouse in Millerton on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a post-film conversation with Rudavsky and moderator Ileene Smith.

film

Marietta Whittlesey on writing, psychology and reinvention

Marietta Whittlesey on writing, psychology and reinvention

Marietta Whittlesey

When writer and therapist Marietta Whittlesey moved to Salisbury in 1979, she had already published two nonfiction books and assumed she would eventually become a fiction writer like her mother, whose screenplays and short stories were widely published in the 1940s.

“But one day, after struggling to freelance magazine articles and propose new books, it occurred to me that I might not be the next Edith Wharton who could support myself as a fiction writer, and there were a lot of things I wanted to do in life, all of which cost money.” Those things included resuming competitive horseback riding.

community

From the tide pool to the stars:  Peter Gerakaris’ ‘Oculus Serenade’

From the tide pool to the stars:  Peter Gerakaris’ ‘Oculus Serenade’

Artist Peter Gerakaris in his studio in Cornwall.

Opening Jan. 17 at the Cornwall Library, Peter Gerakaris’ show “Oculus Serenade” takes its cue from a favorite John Steinbeck line of the artist’s: “It is advisable to look from the tide pool to the stars and then back to the tide pool again.” That oscillation between the intimate and the infinite animates Gerakaris’ vivid tondo (round) paintings, works on paper and mosaic forms, each a kind of luminous portal into the interconnectedness of life.

Gerakaris describes his compositions as “merging microscopic and macroscopic perspectives” by layering endangered botanicals, exotic birds, aquatic life and topographical forms into kaleidoscopic, reverberating worlds. Drawing on his firsthand experiences trekking through semitropical jungles, diving coral reefs and hiking along the Housatonic, Gerakaris composes images that feel both transportive and deeply rooted in observation. A musician as well as a visual artist, he describes his use of color as vibrational — each work humming with what curator Simon Watson has likened to “visual jazz.”

exhibit