Salisbury real estate activity in July

SALISBURY — July was an active real estate month in the Town of Salisbury with ten recorded transfers reflecting offers accepted during the spring selling season with six houses selling for over $1 million and only two under $500,000. Two land sales were negotiated off market. As of Aug. 23 there were 17 residences for sale with four under $1,000,000 and four over $5,000,000.



According to SmartMLS there were still ten furnished rentals available for the summer as of Aug. 23 suggesting it was a tough year to find a tenant. All of the remaining 11 rentals are furnished and listed for the academic year and winter season.

July 2024 Recorded Sales in Salisbury

49 Old Cne Road — 4 bedroom/4 bath Cape Cod home on 2.2 lakeside acres sold by Steven A. Cohen to Miriam Bender Birge Revocable Trust and Jon Birge Revocable trust for $2,375,000.

24 Hemlock Lane — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 4.34 acres sold by Richard J. Jr. and Linda L. Cantele to Stephen E. Hessler for $2,425,000.

84 Main Street — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath antique house sold by Robert Highsmith and Stefanie Brechbuehler to Howard A. Sobel and Ileen A. Smith for $2.5 million.

200 Housatonic River Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home on two parcels of 4.52 acres on the Housatonic River sold by Eugene F. Green Estate to Donald Lombino and Joseph Costella for $1,450,000.

99 Robin Hill Lane — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath house on 1.9 acres sold by Vinicius Tour and Patricia Dias Artacho to Scott Morris and Brittany Elyse Sneed for $1,175,000.

300 Between the Lakes Road — 1 bedroom/1 bath 1930 house with 250’ lake frontage sold by Abigail Raymond Salaway to 280 BTLR LLC for $750,000.

76 Bunker Hill Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 3 acres sold by Gail Irene Hughes to Frances and David Morrison for $1,877,000.

21 Bostwick Street — 4 bedroom/2 bath house built in 1927 sold by Paul C. Musulin and Julie L. Pribble to Richard S. and Mary S. Lanier for $695,000.

25 Mount Riga Road — .57 acres of vacant land sold by Robert A. O’Brien to Barbara Barvoets and Robert Kaveny for $120,000.

27 Mount Riga Road — .7 acres sold by Sarum Group LP to Barbara Barvoets and Robert Kaveny for $170,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024 provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.