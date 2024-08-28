Salisbury real estate activity in July

Known as the Buckley House this antique home on Main Street dates to 1775 and was sold for $2,500,000 in July. In March of 2020 it sold for $865,000.

SALISBURY — July was an active real estate month in the Town of Salisbury with ten recorded transfers reflecting offers accepted during the spring selling season with six houses selling for over $1 million and only two under $500,000. Two land sales were negotiated off market. As of Aug. 23 there were 17 residences for sale with four under $1,000,000 and four over $5,000,000.

According to SmartMLS there were still ten furnished rentals available for the summer as of Aug. 23 suggesting it was a tough year to find a tenant. All of the remaining 11 rentals are furnished and listed for the academic year and winter season.

July 2024 Recorded Sales in Salisbury

49 Old Cne Road — 4 bedroom/4 bath Cape Cod home on 2.2 lakeside acres sold by Steven A. Cohen to Miriam Bender Birge Revocable Trust and Jon Birge Revocable trust for $2,375,000.

24 Hemlock Lane — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 4.34 acres sold by Richard J. Jr. and Linda L. Cantele to Stephen E. Hessler for $2,425,000.

84 Main Street — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath antique house sold by Robert Highsmith and Stefanie Brechbuehler to Howard A. Sobel and Ileen A. Smith for $2.5 million.

200 Housatonic River Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home on two parcels of 4.52 acres on the Housatonic River sold by Eugene F. Green Estate to Donald Lombino and Joseph Costella for $1,450,000.

99 Robin Hill Lane — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath house on 1.9 acres sold by Vinicius Tour and Patricia Dias Artacho to Scott Morris and Brittany Elyse Sneed for $1,175,000.

300 Between the Lakes Road — 1 bedroom/1 bath 1930 house with 250’ lake frontage sold by Abigail Raymond Salaway to 280 BTLR LLC for $750,000.

76 Bunker Hill Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 3 acres sold by Gail Irene Hughes to Frances and David Morrison for $1,877,000.

21 Bostwick Street — 4 bedroom/2 bath house built in 1927 sold by Paul C. Musulin and Julie L. Pribble to Richard S. and Mary S. Lanier for $695,000.

25 Mount Riga Road — .57 acres of vacant land sold by Robert A. O’Brien to Barbara Barvoets and Robert Kaveny for $120,000.

27 Mount Riga Road — .7 acres sold by Sarum Group LP to Barbara Barvoets and Robert Kaveny for $170,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024 provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Hans Pedersen, age 7, of Sharon, showed his Guernsey, Paisley, at the Dutchess County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24. The calf was born Dec. 12, 2023, and is from Coon Brothers Farm in Amenia.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County 9th annual Agricultural Forum was held on Aug. 22 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.
Local farmers, elected officials, and representatives from conservancy organizations attended the forum to discuss agricultural history and how the industry is a critical component of the county’s economic success, generating over $45 million in sales.

A. Gregg Pulver, Dutchess County Comptroller and farmer, began the forum by introducing representatives of the agricultural community and elected officials who share the same vision: “the promotion of agriculture, horticulture, mechanical and domestic arts, fine arts, and allied sciences through education, instruction, display, and competition.”

agriculture

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Fairgoers at this year’s Dutchess County Fair from Aug. 20-25 enjoyed thrilling rides on the Midway, including on this flying chair ride. The annual fair in Rhinebeck is one of the largest attractions in Dutchess County with 12 acres of fairgrounds and barns showcasing livestock, along with three show arenas, free entertainment and plenty to eat.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County Fair has ended for the season, which ran from Aug. 20 until Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Dutchess County Fair designated 12 acres of the fairgrounds to showcase local livestock. This included 12 barns housing dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and rabbits, three show arenas with daily scheduled events, and workroom demonstrations.

community

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.

Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.

obituaries

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

The memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra Schafer who passed away on June 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls Village Congregational Church.

To view Sandra’s obituary www.lakevillejournal.com/sandra-watson-schafer-2668680017

obituaries