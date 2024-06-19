Salisbury real estate sales in May

Sold in May for $585,000, the historic “Ethan Allen” home at 4 Apple Way fronting on Route 44 was built in 1761. The house has previously been listed for sale from 2011 when it was sold for $345,000 in 2020.

SALISBURY — Listed below are the eight real estate sales recorded during the month of May filed with the Town of Salisbury. Only transactions with a monetary value are included while transfers without consideration are excluded. Private sales between individuals not publicly listed are also included.

May 2, 2024

27 Orchard Street: a 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home sold by Elizabeth S. Hobby to Nicole M and Terry C Roy for $330,000.

May 3, 2024

4 Apple Way: a 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Elena Karolinka Pavloff and James Dwyer to Charles and Charles Parker Newton for $585,000.

May 3, 2024

14 Wells Hill Lane: 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 6.23 acres sold by James W and Meagan D Davis to Friday Jones CT LLC for $5,045,000.

May 10, 2024

41 Fowler Street: 2 bedroom/1 bath 800 square foot home sold by Catherine H and Walker R Zeiser to Janet Leonard Stone Family Trust for $340,000.

May 15, 2024

294 Lime Rock Road: .51-acre vacant lot sold by Jeffrey Gateman and Cassandra Gilmore to 294 Lime Rock LLC for $60,000.

May 17, 2024

87 Canaan Road Unit 4D: 2 bedroom/2 bath condo sold by Patricia McHugh Russ to Peter A and Theresa Armour for $635,000.

May 21, 2024

56 Tokone Hills Road: 2 bedroom/2 bath home sold by estate of Geoffrey Gott to Lawrence Pipitone for $925,000.

May 23, 2024

Preston Lane: 1.04 acres sold by Thomas P Stack to Michael Martin for $215,000.

Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between May 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024 provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

