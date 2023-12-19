fire

Lakeville fire doused with quick response

LAKEVILLE — What was initially reported as a barn fire on Sunday morning, Dec.17, turned out to be a fire on a workbench in a maintenance building at Town Hill Farm in Lakeville.

Lakeville Hose Company Chief Jason Wilson said “it was a big show for something that took 15 minutes.”

Wilson said the call came in around 9:05 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the maintenance building, and discovered a fire on a workbench. Wilson said tools with plastic components, such as cordless drills, were on fire.

It took the responders 15 minutes or so to put the fire out. Fire companies from Sharon, Falls Village and Millerton also responded, and were sent back home.

No injuries to humans or animals were reported.

