Sharon’s recent real estate sales

Two condos sold on Upper Main Street of similar size and price — $210,000 and $225,000.

SHARON — Real estate transfers received from the Town Clerk of Sharon got off to a slow start in January and February of 2025 with a total of only five sales recorded including two condos on Upper Main Street. These five residential properties all sold for under $500,000. The 12 month median price of Sharon has been steadily falling from its historic high of $880,000 in August of 2024 to $530,500 in February 2025 according to Smart MLS Info Sparks. As of March 10, 11 single family homes were listed on the MLS with five over a million dollars and one under $300,000. Sixteen land parcels are available and nine seasonal furnished rentals are listed.

January Transfers

209 West Cornwall Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1960 on 1.93 acres sold by Sebastian Faena to Alexandra Gilbert and Patrick Parrish for $469,000.

7 Holland Road — 2 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1935 on 1.08 acres sold by Riley and Jennifer McJilton to Melissa Babin for $480,000.

8 Upper Main St., Unit 14 — 2 bedroom/2 bath condo sold by Roger W. Elwood to Roger W. Elwood and Candace M. Tuthill for $225,000.

February Transfers

4 Upper Main St., Unit 7 — 2 bedroom/2 bath condo sold by Edward Bixler Trustee to Kurt Ludwig Heissmeyer for $210,000.

270 Cornwall Bridge Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath split level sold by Justin M. and Jane M. Downs to Jose Gonzalez for $465,000.

*Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as sold between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

