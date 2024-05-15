elections

State offers training for safer elections

LITCHFIELD — The 2024 Governor’s Emergency Planning and Preparedness Initiative (EPPI) will take place June 12.

Extended voting hours, with the addition of early voting for the upcoming election cycle, may leave polling stations vulnerable to disruption. The upcoming EPPI training aims to alleviate the strain on Town Halls by properly preparing municipal workers for crisis response protocols ahead of time.

Hosted in collaboration with the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEMHS), there will be two sessions available June 12: in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon, and in the evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

This training will focus on inevitable emergency procedures. The goal will be to educate town leaders on best practices for managing disruptions during the voting process.

Scenarios will test the response capabilities of representatives. selectmen, town managers, information technology officers, emergency responders, town clerks, registrars of voters, political party committee chairs, and polling site moderators are all encouraged to attend.

If not already in place, towns will receive guidance on creating an election emergency contingency plan along with a local emergency operations plan. These plans will determine the roles and responsibilities of key personnel during a crisis while laying out the procedure for declaring an emergency, an evacuation plan, and a hazardous materials response protocol.

Municipalities will learn how to test all communications means and identify alternate avenues for communication if needed. Public messaging tips will be provided, including how to relay information to non-English speakers.

More information on EPPI can be attained by contacting DEMHS at demhs.eppi.questions@ct.gov.

Inspiring artistic inspiration at the Art Nest in Wassaic

Left to right: Emi Night (Lead Educator), Luna Reynolds (Intern), Jill Winsby-Fein (Education Coordinator).

Natalia Zukerman

The Wassaic Art Project offers a free, weekly drop-in art class for kids aged K-12 and their families every Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. The Art Nest, as it’s called, is a light, airy, welcoming space perched on the floor of the windy old mill building where weekly offerings in a variety of different media lead by professional artists offer children the chance for exploration and expression. Here, children of all ages and their families are invited to immerse themselves in the creative process while fostering community, igniting imaginations, and forging connections.

Emi Night began as the Lead Educator at The Art Nest in January 2024. She studied painting at Indiana University and songwriting at Goddard College in Vermont and is both a visual artist and the lead songwriter and singer in a band called Strawberry Runners.

Weaving and stitching at Kent Arts Association

A detail from a fabric-crafted wall mural by Carlos Biernnay at the annual Kent Arts Association fiber arts show.

Alexander Wilburn

The Kent Arts Association, which last summer celebrated 100 years since its founding, unveiled its newest group show on Friday, May 11. Titled “Working the Angles,” the exhibition gathers the work of textile artists who have presented fiber-based quilts, landscapes, abstracts, and mural-sized illustrations. The most prominently displayed installation of fiber art takes up the majority of the association’s first floor on South Main Street.

Bridgeport-based artist Carlos Biernnay was born in Chile under the rule of the late military dictator Augusto Pinochet, but his large-scale work is imbued with fantasy instead of suffering. His mix of influences seems to include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s popular German libretto “The Magic Flute” — specifically The Queen of the Night — as well as Lewis Carol’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” The Tudor Court, tantalizing mermaids and exotic flora.

Let there be Night: How light pollution harms migrating birds

Alison Robey

If last month’s solar eclipse taught me anything, it’s that we all still love seeing cool stuff in the sky. I don’t think we realize how fast astronomical wonders are fading out of sight: studies show that our night skies grow about 10% brighter every year, and the number of visible stars plummets as a result. At this rate, someone born 18 years ago to a sky with 250 visible stars would now find only 100 remaining.

Vanishing stars may feel like just a poetic tragedy, but as I crouch over yet another dead Wood Thrush on my morning commute, the consequences of light pollution feel very real. Wincing, I snap a photo of the tawny feathers splayed around his broken neck on the asphalt.

