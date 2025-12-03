The Lakeville Journal - December 4, 2025

NEW OFFICE HOURS: Monday 9am-Noon & Thursday 8am-11am.

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the Tax Collector, Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes and the 2nd installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due January 1, 2026 at the Canaan Town Hall, PO Box 47, 108 Main St., Falls Village, CT 06031.

Payments must be received or postmarked by February 2, 2026 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after February 2, 2026 will be charged interest from January 1, 2026 at the rate of 1.5% for each month from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of their responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec.12-30

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, CCMC

12-04-25

01-22-26





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Zoning Board of Appeals

Notice is hereby given that the following application was denied by the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 25, 2025:

Application #2025-0299 for request for variance to maximum building coverage in the LA Zone on the basis of reduction in nonconforming impervious surface. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 46 as Lot 04 and is known as 26 Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville, Connecticut. The owners of the property are Lowell Goss and Kristen Culp.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse,

Secretary

12-04-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY W. PEROTTI

Late of Sharon

AKA Shirley Perotti

(25-00439)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 18, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Sarah P. Medeiros

and John F. Perotti

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-04-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ESTELLE M. GORDON

Late of Sharon

AKA ESTELLE GORDON

(25-00436)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Catherine Woolston

c/o Michael Peter Citrin

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, PO Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-04-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELIZABETH SHULTZ

Late of North Canaan

AKA Julila Elizabeth Shultz

(25-00430)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Paul F. Pfeiffer

c/o Brian McCormick

Ebersol, McCormick & Reis, LLC, 9 Mason Street, PO Box 598, Torrington, CT 06790

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-04-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

GERALD S. SCOFIELD

Late of West Cornwall

(25-00228)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 20, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Linda Scofield

c/o Andrea, Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC, 1047 Bantam Rd., P.O. Box 698, Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

12-04-25