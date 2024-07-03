‘Timber’ on Route 7

Latest News
The Housatonic Railroad Co. (HRRC) sprayed herbicide along tracks between New Milford and North Canaan days before new state laws took effect on July 1 requiring notification of spraying times and locations, local officials said Tuesday, July 2.
“They snuck it in just before they had to follow all the regulations that is in bill number 5219,” said Kent Tree Warden Bruce Bennett. “Just showed how really uninvolved they are in the environmental care.”
Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said he was not notified by HRRC and only learned of the spraying after getting calls from witnesses.
“I did ask the railroad earlier for when they were spraying and they said they couldn’t tell me for security reasons,” Ridgway said.
After learning of the spraying, Ridgway contacted State Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30) and State. Rep. Maria Horn (D-64). The spraying occurred several days before the HB 5219 took effect, and it appears no action can be taken against HRRC.
“It’s clear why things were done when they were done,” added Ridgway.
The new bill does not outlaw the use of herbicide, but it does require railroad companies to provide 21-days' notice to Department of Transportation and elected officials in affected towns.
Bennett inspected a length of track along Hatch Pond in Kent. He said the herbicide appeared to have been sprayed about 10 feet beyond the rails of the track. The pond is within eight feet of the track in some parts.
“I called the DEEP and posted a complaint. The plants right along the edge of the water was killed, including the duckweed that was growing along in the water,” said Bennett. “It’s going to penetrate into the water table.”
DEEP was unable to send a field tester out until the following week. So Bennett acquired a kit from Torrington Area Health and took a sample of the site himself.
The spray zone appeared to reach 10-feet beyond the rails of the track. Bruce Bennett
Depending on the findings of the test, DEEP could potentially fine HRRC. But Bennett said he is more concerned about the environment than retaliation.
“I don’t want them to be sued or anything, I just want them to understand there are sensitive areas that need to be treated with caution.”
Bennett added that the new legislation is due to be renegotiated with the railroad companies and could be amended.
Cornwall Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Anna Timmel noted the HRRC is operating on a vegetation management plan from February 2024 that will remain in effect through February 2025.
Timmel said that beyond notifying necessary officials, the new legislation will not impact HRRC’s herbicide plan until next year
“Unless the law gets amended, which is possible,” she said.
As of July 4, The Lakeville Journal is awaiting response from HRRC.
Exactly like you, Bob Parker
'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.
“Bob was a legend, both as an artist and a drummer,” Oskar Espina Ruiz, Music Mountain’s summer concert series’s artistic director, said of Parker in describing why the Falls Village concert hall had chosen to honor his legacy this summer. “His son Chris also is very famous, and so it’s a family of musicians. At Music Mountain, we build relationships with the artists. That’s what’s special about Music Mountain. We invite artists back year after year, after year, after year... Bob Parker performed at Music Mountain with Jive by Five, his band, for over 30 years.”
Wanda HoustonAlexander Wilburn
“I know that was very important to him, always having a gig,” said Parker’s son Nick who was in attendance for the evening. “That’s what musicians call it: ‘gigs.’ And his mother used to tease him about it. But he loved having a band, he loved having that camaraderie and musical expression with players who appreciate the same kind of music as him. I think if he could have, he would have just been happy as a successful musician and successful illustrator.”
The summer of 2022 was the last time Jive by Five performed at Music Mountain, a grand return after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the band’s live gigs for a few years. On Saturday night, Jive by Five made another return, this time sharing stories and memories of Parker instead of playing beside him. The jazz ensemble included Heth, as well as Bob’s son, drummer Christopher Parker, guitarist David Spinozza, Kris Jensen on saxophone, Peter McEachern on trombone, Joe Salamone on bass, and a new addition in young saxophone player Jack Brandfield. The live evening’s program was filled with jazz standards like Duke Ellington’s 1939 composition “In A Mellow Tone,” and his 1931 composition, “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” as well as “Exactly Like You,” popularized by singers like Nina Simone.
Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'
'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.
Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.
The process saw 11,000 paintings submitted by 3,000 international artists in 20 different categories. Each month between April 2023 to March 2024, first, second and third winners were announced in each category, winnowing the number of contestants down to 276 semifinalists.
Chabrian was a semi-finalist in four of the categories. Her “View from Cabin #2,” a painting of the porch of the cabin the family rents in Maine each year, won “Best Plein Air Watercolor” in April 2023. “Gussie,” a painting of a plush black-and-white cat, won the “Best Animal & Bird” category in May 2023, and “Sunset at Kuerner’s Farm’’ won Third Place Overall in March 2024.
Thirty finalists for Yearly Winners in the different categories were selected in April 2024, and were announced at the Plein Air Convention & Expo in Cherokee, NC, in May. Her “Empty Nest, first selected as “Best Still Life” August 2023, was chosen as “Best Watercolor of the Year.”
“I’m honored to be among the top winners,” she posted this week. “I think it has finally sunk in and I am so grateful for the honor. What an incredible art experience; it will stay with me for a long time.”
Chabrian and her husband, artist Ed Martinez, moved to Kent 37 years ago from Long Island seeking a quiet place in which to work. They found a 200-year-old farmhouse and settled down to paint and raise their family. “We just bought into the whole lifestyle in Kent,” she said.
Working cheek-by-jowl, they nevertheless followed different artistic paths, with Chabrian working in watercolors while exploring her fascination with architecture and vistas, and her husband pursuing portraiture in oils.
Chabrian said she never envisioned a life other than as an artist. “I knew by the time I was in kindergarten that I wanted to be an artist,” she said. “In grade school, high school, even at Parsons [School of Design in New York] we were cautioned it would be hard to make a living as an artist, but I always stuck with it.”
Deborah Chabrian Kathryn Boughton
As younger artists, both Chabrian and Martinez did commercial work, but she confesses she never “feels the same way” when creating something on demand. Her work appears on more than 500 book covers.
“I have done a lot of work I didn’t want to do,” she said, “but we haven’t done commercial work in a while now.” Both will work on commission, however.
She said she is now “pushing a little more with competitions,” something she did not do much when her family was younger. “It takes time and money,” she explained. Nevertheless, over the years she has been awarded honors from The American Watercolor Society, The National Watercolor Society, The Portrait Institute, The National Academy of Design and The Society of Illustrators.
Both Martinez and Chabrian previously entered a competition that would send 10 winners to the Forbes Trinchera Ranch in Colorado. Amazingly, out of all the contestants, they were both among the 10. chosen for the honor. “It was the first time I was immersed in plein air painting,” she said. She says plein air painting can be “tricky” because the light is constantly changing. “You sort of have pick and choose the experience. It teaches you to see and respond in ways you don’t get from photographs.”
She says she likes to return to a painting site on multiple days while her husband is “annoyingly fast” while working in the open air.
In Kent, Martinez and Chabrian interact with other local artists, occasionally working in plein air, feeding off each other as they observe other techniques. “There has been an explosion of workshops in recent years and competitions help, too, because you see other people’s work,” she said.
The Plein Air conference was a six-day session where every day was filled with painting demonstrations and lectures followed by a “Paint Out” at various sites—the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Cherokee Indian Village, a farm, a nocturne at the crossroads in Cherokee and at the Biltmore Estate. “It was a very stimulating and exhausting experience,” she reported.
After all these years and all her successes, Chabrian says she finally feels she has “gotten to the point where I have a certain amount of control over my chosen medium.”
It would seem the judges agree.