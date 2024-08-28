Youngsters bounce into new school year

Inflatable entertainment filled Veterans’ Field in Sharon Aug. 23 for the back-to-school bouncy house event.

Patrick L. Sullivan
community

Youngsters bounce into new school year

SHARON — Veterans Field was a seething mass of children Friday afternoon, Aug. 23, as families took advantage of the Housatonic Youth Service Bureau’s back-to-school bouncy house event.

There was also a 3K race, and a fun run in which children ran around the bases on the baseball diamond.

The youngsters could also get a “tattoo” and have their faces painted.

The latter was very popular. Ani Jenkins, the face-painting artist, told one mother and daughter that there were several clients ahead of them.

In case the excitement of the several bouncy houses faded, there was an athletic contest involving a Velcro-covered soccer ball.

On one side of the attraction, the contestant kicks the ball at a large version of a dartboard. A reporter happened by just as one young boy nailed the bullseye. He then vanished into the crowd, arms raised in triumph.

On the other side, one of the balls had gotten stuck. Two men, Bryant Nelson of Amenia and Alan Ennesser of North Canaan, took it on themselves to un-stick the ball.

This was more difficult than it seemed at first. The long telescoping rod came disassembled, and it took some fiddling, and passing the instrument to Nelson, the taller of the two, to get the ball down.

Matt Mette, the recreation director in Sharon, got the children assembled for the fun run around the baseball diamond. This was also difficult, as the younger children were inclined to wander off.

With the help of some no-nonsense mothers, the children were lined up, youngest to oldest, and ran off one at a time when Mette yelled “Go!”

A couple ran to third base instead of first, and another kept going into right field and had to be corralled.

But eventually the contestants made it around the diamond, with the older ones making the trip three times. Everybody got a medallion and posed for a group photo, an endeavor that proved almost as tricky as getting them lined up in the first place.

community

Latest News

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.

Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.

obituaries

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

The memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra Schafer who passed away on June 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls Village Congregational Church.

To view Sandra’s obituary www.lakevillejournal.com/sandra-watson-schafer-2668680017

obituaries

David R. Tetor

David R. Tetor

PINE PLAINS — David R. Tetor, 80, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on Aug. 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Montour Falls, New York to the late Donald and Margaret (Howell) Tetor. He was educated and graduated from Dundee Central School and he obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1965. The same year he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably until 1969.

David was an Agricultural Agent for Cornell Cooperative Extension out of Millbrook. When he began his career he covered both Herkimer and Dutchess County. He was noted for being the founder of the Dairy of Distinction Program and was a fierce advocate for farmers. For over 30 years he was heard on WKZE and WRWD providing to listeners the Farm & Ag report. Prior to his retirement, he was the Ag agent for both Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Colleen Mary Reardon

Colleen Mary Reardon

CANAAN — Colleen Mary (Quinn) Reardon, 66, of Canaan, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, after a brief respiratory illness.

Colleen was born in Greenwich, on March 13, 1958. She graduated from Greenwich High School and attended Southern Connecticut State College. In 1988, she welcomed her first child, Abigail (Abbie), into the world and in 1991 welcomed her second daughter, Emily Elizabeth. Her love for her daughters was immeasurable.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries