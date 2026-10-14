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A colorful life together at Atelier Valla

A colorful life together at Atelier Valla

Textile designer Justine Valla sits in her father’s chair, which she painted, alongside her husband, illustrator and muralist Victor Valla, in their Atelier Valla studio.

L. Tomaino
I lost the ability to paint after the accident. I struggled to paint again.
— Justine Valla

Husband and wife Victor and Justine Valla share a lavender and pink studio, Atelier Valla, across the driveway from their pink house, nestled into a hillside in Salisbury. The colors, said Justine, “were inspired by Monet’s house at Giverny.”

Creating art has been a lifelong pursuit for both.

“I was always drawing as a child,” Justine recalled. Victor dreamed of illustrating magazine covers like those of the “Saturday Evening Post.”

Victor studied design and illustration at Rochester Institute of Technology, then received a fellowship to study painting and printmaking at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaigne. He graduated in 1967. The following year, he received a grant from the Tiffany Foundation to study printmaking in Paris at Atelier 17, an experimental graphic arts workshop founded in 1927.

“What a great experience that was!” he recalled.

Returning home after the Paris uprisings of 1968, he discovered that the magazine covers he’d hoped to paint had largely given way to photography. His agent suggested trying record covers, which he pursued along with illustration and graphic design.

He also began teaching at Kean University in New Jersey.

“Kean had a wonderful graphic design and illustration department. I loved teaching Graphic Design, even though I never thought I would.”

He later taught at Syracuse University and Pennsylvania College of Art and Design.

In the late 1980s, he decided to stop teaching and concentrate on his own art. He moved to Falls Village, to a house on the corner of Minor and Prospect Streets.

“I used to call the studio ‘Minor Prospects Atelier,’” he said.

He continued working in illustration and graphic design, creating book covers for stories by H.P. Lovecraft and other authors, along with magazine covers, logos, advertising and murals.

Justine and Victor Valla in their studio with a painting of Victor’s,”Jonah and the Whale.” Robin Roraback

His local commissions include the green and gold Noble Horizons signage and wall murals for the Stockbridge Inn, the Spa at Norwich Inn, Orchards Hotel in Williamstown and the David M. Hunt Library’s children’s section.

Justine grew up in the Bronx and studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology. After graduating, she took on whatever work she could find, including designing toys and novelty items for Russ Berrie. But her true calling was textile design.

She moved to Los Angeles to pursue that calling, where she learned silkscreen printing from 1960s design icon Corita Kent.

“I was in her program at Immaculate Heart College. All fabric design at that time was silk screen. My first job in textile design was in L.A., creating wallpaper for Bob Mitchell Design.”

Justine returned to New York City, where the advent of computers required her to learn new design techniques. She enrolled at Parsons School of Design, studying Photoshop, Illustrator, Lectra U4ia and Kaledo.

Around this time, she met Victor online and moved to Falls Village.

A recruiter found her a job in Arkansas at Dillard’s, a department store chain operating in 30 states and known for its exclusive designer collections.

“They had the best equipment I’d ever seen,” she said.

She became a senior computer-aided design designer there, designing fabric and preparing purchased designs for production.

The Vallas left Falls Village for Little Rock.

“It was a big move,” she said. “It was a different culture, but Little Rock was very progressive.”

The originally planned to stay in Arkansas for five years but ended up remaining for nearly 10.

Then Justine was hit by a car. She suffered injuries to her leg and head and required four years of rehabilitation.

“I lost the ability to paint after the accident. I struggled to paint again.”

The Vallas returned to Connecticut, this time settling in Salisbury, where they’ve lived since 2013.

After leaving Dillard’s, Justine had planned to sell her work through Printsource in New York City, an international showcase for surface and textile design. But after the accident, she no longer had the mobility or energy to travel back and forth to the city.

Instead, she began selling her work locally at craft shows, including clothing, hand-printed tea towels and floorcloths.

She is currently working on selling her collection of textile designs.

In December, Justine will have a show of her tea-themed watercolors at the NorthEast-Millerton Library.

Victor recently exhibited “The American West: A Pictural History” at the NorthEast-Millerton Library. The series, created in the early 1990s, was part of a commission from the Postal Commemorative Society for which he completed 100 paintings in two years.

He hopes to place the series in a museum and has created books from its images, complete with text. Over the years, he has designed many other books that are ready for publication, including “Looking In, Looking Out,” a cosmic view of the universe.

Reflecting on his career, Victor said, “It’s about doing what you love”.

Justine agreed.

To see, purchase or commission work, contact Justine at justinevalla@gmail.com or Victor at victorvalla@comcast.net, or call 860-596-4282.

Robin Roraback
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