Arsenal invites HVRHS player to train in London

FALLS VILLAGE — What started as a summer soccer camp turned into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Housatonic Valley Regional High School freshman Raymond Houghtaling.

Houghtaling, of Sharon, signed up to practice skills and drills at The Hotchkiss School this past summer. The program was led by Arsenal Football Club personnel from the Premiere League in England.

“I went to go play and they said at the end of the week they’d pick one person to go play with the Arsenal team,” Houghtaling said.

When the camp ended, the pros informed Houghtaling that he earned the invite.

It wasn’t through sheer luck, he explained. It was the result of discipline, skill and effort.

“I showed a good mentality and helped out after the camp,” he said. “And I had some good goals.”

His eight-day visit to England will include training and playing with the team at Emirates Stadium. He was also invited to attend three games with the club.

“I’m very excited” to partake in the opportunity, Houghtaling said. Although as a supporter of opposing club Manchester United, he acknowledged there are some mixed emotions.

“It feels a little bit bad at the same time,” he said. “It’s like playing for your rival.”

Not all costs of the trip were included in the invite, but HVRHS 21st Century Fund offers a grant to help the family with expenses. He began the grant application process in September.

Athletic Director Anne MacNeil expressed her joy in Houghtaling’s opportunity and stressed “how important soccer is to him.”

Houghtaling’s London visit is planned for November.