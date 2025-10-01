Arsenal invites HVRHS player to train in London
Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — What started as a summer soccer camp turned into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Housatonic Valley Regional High School freshman Raymond Houghtaling.
Houghtaling, of Sharon, signed up to practice skills and drills at The Hotchkiss School this past summer. The program was led by Arsenal Football Club personnel from the Premiere League in England.
“I went to go play and they said at the end of the week they’d pick one person to go play with the Arsenal team,” Houghtaling said.
When the camp ended, the pros informed Houghtaling that he earned the invite.
It wasn’t through sheer luck, he explained. It was the result of discipline, skill and effort.
“I showed a good mentality and helped out after the camp,” he said. “And I had some good goals.”
His eight-day visit to England will include training and playing with the team at Emirates Stadium. He was also invited to attend three games with the club.
“I’m very excited” to partake in the opportunity, Houghtaling said. Although as a supporter of opposing club Manchester United, he acknowledged there are some mixed emotions.
“It feels a little bit bad at the same time,” he said. “It’s like playing for your rival.”
Not all costs of the trip were included in the invite, but HVRHS 21st Century Fund offers a grant to help the family with expenses. He began the grant application process in September.
Athletic Director Anne MacNeil expressed her joy in Houghtaling’s opportunity and stressed “how important soccer is to him.”
Houghtaling’s London visit is planned for November.
The Housatonic Youth Services Bureau, with offices on the campus of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, provides a wide range of services and programs to all students living in Region One.
In a phone interview Sept. 10, in response to a query about getting a photo of the entire staff, HYSB Executive Director Kelly Parker said that would be difficult to arrange because most of the time the HYSB staff are out at the six K-8 schools or the high school.
HYSB has a total of eight staffers: three full-time clinicians, one part-time art therapist, one part-time prevention coordinator, a finance employee (part-time), an office administrator (part-time) and Parker (full-time).
The clinical staff deals with mental health and behavioral issues such as anxiety and depression, school-based issues such as fighting, and problems students may encounter following a divorce or a death of a parent.
Parker said HYSB typically does not get involved in substance abuse issues, but will make a referral. HYSB works with the McCall Behavioral Health Network on substance abuse matters, thanks to a federal grant.
HYSB also works with the State Police (Troop B) under the aegis of the Juvenile Review Board.
Taylor Rousseau with State Police troopers from Troop B. HYSB works with Troop B on a juvenile diversion program.Patrick L. Sullivan
“It’s a diversion program,” Parker said, aimed at addressing problematic behavior before it gets to court.
Parker said the caseload as of Sept. 10 was 45 students. “That’s typical for the back-to-school period. We’ll probably get 30 referrals in the next couple of weeks.”
The average caseload is 90 clients. If the count gets up to 120, there is a waiting list.
Clinicians will see up to seven students a day, usually at their schools.
HYSB has worked with students at private schools as well.
“For 34 years, we have been honored to serve Region One, growing alongside this incredible community,” said Parker. “As a trusted partner to schools, students, and families, we are proud to continue providing services that support and strengthen the next generation.”
“Mental health is health.” — Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D.
While mental health can sometimes feel like a sensitive or even stigmatized subject, Copake Grange is working to change that conversation, thanks to a grant from the National Grange Rural Life Initiative. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the nonprofit launched what it hopes will become an ongoing series aimed at bringing the Roe Jan community together to address mental health.
Copake Grange President Roberta Roll said in her opening remarks that the goal of this new series is to foster open conversations on topics connected to emotional and psychological well-being.
The evening’s introductory program featured presentations by Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D., founder and clinical director of Interactive Discovery Consulting and Psychological Services, P.C.
“Mental health is health,” Brodsky said, emphasizing the importance of breaking the stigma. She shared her personal discovery of intergenerational trauma and presented slides on anxiety, depression, ADHD and how to recognize and manage their symptoms.
Additional presentations were offered by clinicians from Columbia Memorial Health and longtime volunteers from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). One Copake Grange member also gave a deeply personal account of her family’s struggles with mental health, offering both perspective and practical coping strategies.
An array of informational and promotional material were available at the event. Aly Morrissey
The evening concluded with a buffet-style meal prepared by the Grange’s chef, Oleg Shcherbakov. Before dinner, attendees were invited to fill out surveys indicating topics of interest to help guide future programs.
Looking ahead, Copake Grange plans to partner with local hospitals, agencies and healthcare providers to expand awareness and resources. The event was free and open to the public.
Copake Grange 935 is the local chapter of the National Grange, a 150-year-old organization that advocates for rural communities and their agricultural heritage. Founded in 1903, the Copake Grange continues to serve as a civic and cultural center for the Roe Jan area.
The two story building that rose out of nowhere and opened in the spring of 2024 is serving up a wide range of healthcare services to meet a rural community’s needs and its patient base is growing along with its staff.
The Northwest Corner has been marked by a scarcity of medical and healthcare providers. When the new facility opened, there was single primary care physician in North Canaan.
For months as the building was under construction and even afterward before the signs went up, the new building prompted curiosity. What is going into that new two-story building?
Now, the signs are up and the parking lot is filling up at the home of the Community Health and Wellness Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), a qualification given to certain healthcare organizations because of services provided, their community-oriented approach and accessibility to everyone regardless of ability to pay.
The new facility, one of 17 FQHCs in the state, is not a walk-in or urgent-care clinic. An appointment is required to be seen. However, if a patient is sick, they can call the center and see if same-day appointments are available to be seen for a sick visit.
Almost 1,800 patients have been served in the North Canaan office since it opened in May 2024, and that includes all services, including flu clinics.
There are 16 staff members in the North Canaan office and an additional four staff members travel from other sites to see patients one day per week.
The other sites are in Torrington and Winsted. In addition, the CHWC school-based services in seven Torrington schools and in three schools in the Region One school district: Housatonic Valley Regional High School, North Canaan Elementary School and Sharon Center School, both elementary schools.
There are hopes to expand the number of schools.
The range of services provided by eight medical providers on site in North Canaan include:
—General internal medicine, with infectious disease consultations, HIV primary care
—Youth autism evaluation (under age 6) and treatment/evaluation for individuals with developmental behavioral challenges (under age 21).
—Pediatric primary care from newborn through young adulthood. School based primary care at HVRHS and NCES.
—Primary care for adults and adolescents, and Dept. of Transportation physicals for CDLs.
—Psychiatric evaluation and medication management.
—Outpatient clinical services for adults.
—Diagnosis and management of musculoskeletal conditions.
And there is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the North Canaan facility.
Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health and Wellness, which is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit serving more than 7,000 patients, told the Northwest Hills Council of Governments last May: “Access issues and unique challenges in rural areas lead to poorer patient outcomes compared to our urban counterparts.”
She said those challenges are especially acute given heightened risk factors in many rural communities, such as increased socio-economic disparities, economic downturn, elderly populations who wish to remain at home as they age, and funding and resource scarcity for healthcare facilities.
Borduas described Community Health and Wellness Center as an indispensable resource for Northwest Connecticut, a region that she described as experiencing a “rural healthcare crisis.”