BD syringe reaches semifinals; satellite valve wins state contest

NORTH CANAAN — A syringe made at BD’s North Canaan plant reached the semifinals of the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Connecticut competition, which ended Oct. 1 with a satellite valve taking the title.
BD was the first Northwest Corner manufacturer to reach the semifinals in the competition’s three-year history. It lost to Waterbury Button Company’s Santa Claus Brass Button, which finished runner-up to The Lee Company’s Satellite Propellant Isolation Valve.
The winner was announced at the Made in Connecticut: 2026 Manufacturing Summit in Hartford. Made in Westbrook, the valve is used in space and satellite applications supporting GPS, global communications and weather forecasting.
More than 30,000 votes were cast throughout the competition, which began with 16 Connecticut-made products competing in a public vote. The contest was presented by the CBIA Foundation in partnership with CONNSTEP.
BD’s North Canaan plant produces approximately 2.5 billion syringes annually for use in more than 70 countries. It has manufactured syringes for 65 years.
The products featured in this year’s competition will be celebrated in a new exhibit at the Connecticut Science Center, scheduled to open Nov. 5.