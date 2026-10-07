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Blessings and best in show for Sharon’s dogs

Blessings and best in show for Sharon’s dogs

The Rev. John Allison blesses Blue, a rescue dog available for adoption, during the Blessing of the Animals at Christ Church in Sharon on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Madi Long

SHARON — Nearly 20 dogs received blessings at Christ Church’s annual Blessing of the Animals in Sharon on Sunday, Oct. 4. Participants also brought photographs of cats and deer to be blessed.

The Rev. John Allison began by explaining the observance and leading participants in prayer. Dogs and their owners then stepped forward one by one to receive a blessing.

“I enjoy being around animals,” he said before the outdoor service, noting that dogs were the only animals physically present this year.“I’ve blessed snakes, lizards, goats—it depends where I am.”

The gathering was noisier than a typical church service, with dogs of all shapes and sizes in attendance. Some watched stoically while others sniffed each other and played.

Rev. Allison personalized each blessing. For two dogs available for adoption, he prayed that they would find loving homes.

Gus and Blue are being fostered by Stephanie Saetta, who recently opened Charlie Chicken Bones Sanctuary in Sharon.

Blue, a 7-year-old shepherd-hound mix with one blue eye and one dark eye, came from Texas, where he had lived on the streets his entire life. Despite hisdifficult beginning, Saetta described him as sweet-natured.

Gus, a 7-month-old Labrador retriever mix, was abandoned and lived under a car for eight weeks with his sisters.

Gus, a 7-month-old Labrador Retriever mix who is available for adoption, patiently waits to be blessed. Madi Long

“He just wants to please,” said Colleen Saetta, Stephanie’s mother, who was holding his leash. “He is so loving.”

Following the blessings, many of the dogs competed in a dog show in front of the church.

The entrants included a Coton de Tulear, a family of Cavalier King Charles spaniels, a standard poodle and several mixed breeds.

Town Selectman Lynn Kearcher and Liz Forstmann judged the dogs as they went around the ring. Entrants were asked to trot and respond to commands such as lie down, sit and come.

The winners were Dexter, most likely to succeed in Hollywood; Stella, most energetic; Blue, most stoic; Lola, star cavalier; Homer and Minnie, runner-up cavaliers; Rose, favorite person dog; Lily, most amenable; Gus, most potential; Tallulah, best dressed and most senior, at 14; Cleo, just a joy; and Bo, perfect all around.

Best in Show went to Ossip, a Coton de Tulear owned by Claude and Roger Lourie.

All entrants went home with a medal and a bag of goodies, including biscuits and a bone.

Madi Long
Ruth Epstein
Reporter
Madi Long
Audience Development Editor

Madison ("Madi") Long is audience development editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A native of North Canaan and graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she returned to the region after earning a bachelor's degree in Screen Studies with a minor in Culture and Media from The New School in New York City. Madi combines a passion for storytelling with experience in film, photography and digital media, having worked on numerous film and television productions while also earning recognition for her own short films. She is dedicated to helping the newspapers connect with readers across digital platforms while expanding their reach throughout the community.

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