Carl Patrick Allen
Carl Patrick Allen

CORNWALL — Carl Patrick Allen, 50, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 20, 2025.

Carl was born on Aug. 30, 1974, in Torrington.

Baptized in an incubator at 4 hours old, and not expected to survive the night, Carl proved time and time again to be a medical miracle.

A paraplegic from birth, due to open spina bifida, he endured countless hospital stays and surgeries throughout his life. None of that ever dampened his spirit. Each hospital stay was met with excitement by him as nurses doted on him and brought him his favorite treat, Jello. Carl warmed the heart of everyone he met with his infectious spirit and laughter.

Carl is now reunited with his mother, Carolann Tyler (Maule) of West Cornwall. He is survived by his stepfathers, Earle Tyler of West Cornwall, and Jim Allen of Torrington; his siblings, Marc (wife Sue) Allen of Norfolk, Heather Tyler of Harwinton, Mandy Allen-Fischer (husband Michael) of Thomaston, and Jason Allen of Torrington; and several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial and burial services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, 289 Sharon Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

