Fall Festival fills Salisbury with autumnal charm
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — The Fall Festival had one glorious day on Saturday, Oct. 11, with brisk, sunny weather.
Friday, Oct. 10, wasn’t too shabby either. The Salisbury Central School (SCS) middle school chorus got things started with a concert on the lawn of the Scoville Memorial Library.
But the main action was Saturday. Salisbury village was packed with festivalgoers. Several people opined that it was the largest Fall Festival crowd they’d seen.
The SCS eighth grade class had a fundraiser going. The idea was for contestants to purchase chips and place them on numbers from 1 to 24.
Then a wheel was spun, a number chosen, and the winner got a cake.
Not a piece of cake. An entire cake.
A group of Indian Mountain School students were determined to get a cake. They purchased 17 chips and spread them around.
Alas, their number did not come up.
At the Salisbury Handmade booths on the White Hart lawn, a small girl was eyeing a toy bat as created by Liz Bucceri.
The little girl asked her grandmother about buying the bat.
The grandmother demurred.
Undeterred, the little girl disappeared, only to reappear holding a cell phone. She took a photo of the toy bat and dashed off again.
After a slightly longer wait, she returned with her grandfather in tow. Grandpa bowed to the inevitable, funds were exchanged, and the little girl pranced off happily, holding her bat aloft.
Bucceri said she started making the toy animals as a hobby and to give to friends with small children.
She only does one show per year, at the Fall Festival, because she is a teacher at a private school in Windsor and does not have vast amounts of free time.
On Library Street the traditional hayride was operating, and there was a new twist in the form of a ride in an antique car.
One of these was a 1930 Ford Model A station wagon, restored by Dave Heck and his son Dan some 15 years ago.
“We found it in pieces at Cape Cod,” Heck said. The restoration took about a year and a half.
The Salisbury Band Senior Hotshots struck up the familiar circus-y sounds of “Entry of the Gladiators” for the opening of their concert.
Behind the portable bandstand a sea of small children dashed about getting their faces painted or decorating pumpkins.
Looking on were Emma Foster of the Northwest Connecticut Prevention Network and Jessica Hawthorne of the Housatonic Youth Services Bureau. They were there to provide information about their respective organizations’ efforts to help people with substance abuse problems.
Moving east along Main Street, Will Trowbridge was demonstrating aspects of blacksmithing next door to St. John’s Episcopal Church, and right in front of the porch steps of the White Hart Inn, a group of dance students from Blue Studio Dance in Lakeville put on a show, featuring Sydney Howe of North Canaan.
A man with a dog on a leash and clutching a to-go coffee came out of the White Hart’s front door as the dancing was going on.
He looked somewhat taken aback. So did the dog.
There was tension in the air. Would the man and the dog try to go down the steps and awkwardly maneuver around the dancers?
The man looked to his left. No escape there.
He looked to his right.
Aha! An exit!
Crisis averted.
Sunday, Oct. 12 was cold and windy. By noon even the diehards of the Salisbury Association were bringing their tables and stacks of flyers inside.
But there were still cars parked along Route 44 towards Salmon Kill Road and people milling about, admiring the scarecrows and grabbing something warm to drink.
LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.
Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, George, include son, George R. DelPrete II, daughter, Jena DelPrete Allee, and son Stephen P. DelPrete. Grandchildren; Trey, Cassidy, and Meredith DelPrete, Jack, Will and Finn Allee, and Ali and Nicholas DelPrete.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Church, Lakeville, on Saturday, Oct. 4. May she Rest in Peace.
SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.
Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.
She was raised on her parents’ poultry farm (Odge’s Eggs, Inc.).
After graduating from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she worked at Litchfield County National Bank and Colonial Bank.
She married the love of her life, John, on Aug. 16, 1969, and they lived on Sharon Mountain for more than 50 years.
Shirley enjoyed creating the annual family Christmas card, which was a coveted keepsake.She also enjoyed having lunch once a month with her best friends, Betty Kowalski, Kathy Ducillo, and Paula Weir.
In addition to John, she is survived by her three children and their families; Sarah Medeiros, her husband, Geoff, and their sons, Nick and Andrew, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Shelby Diorio, her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Addie, Lainey and Lyla, of East Canaan, Connecticut,Jeffrey Perotti, his wife, Melissa, and their daughters, Annie, Lucy and Winnie, of East Canaan. Shirley also leaves her two brothers, Edward Wilbur and his wife Joan, and David Wilbur; two nieces, three nephews, and several cousins.
At Shirley’s request, services will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Sharon Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 283, Sharon, CT 06069.
MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.
Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.
Ronnie is survived by her daughter, Jaime Silvernale (Wm. MacDaniel, Sr.) of Millerton, her beloved grandson, Wm. MacDaniel, Jr.; two special nieces, Shannon and Rebecca and a special nephew Sean Hosier. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Bradley C. Hosier, Jr. and her dear friend Ruth Fullerton of Millerton.
Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.
This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.
For those unfamiliar with Crescendo, the award-winning organization was founded in 2003 and brings lesser-known works from the Renaissance and Baroque periods — along with contemporary fusion pieces — to new life. Its performances often blend classical composition with nontraditional instrumentation for a refreshing new take on an established body of work.
Gevert, who is German, Chilean and American, is a conductor, keyboardist and musical scholar. As the multi-national, multi-lingual (German, Spanish and English) creative director, she is a veritable whirlwind of talent, professionalism and inspiration who conceives of new musical treats for her audiences. She also hires and nourishes local talent, sources internationally known vocal and instrumental professionals, and provides her audiences with well-researched program notes for each concert, packaged in lush, full-color programs that resemble illuminated manuscripts.
“It is the excitement about and dedication to the music, along with the prerequisite vocal and instrumental talent, that characterizes a Crescendo member,” said Gevert. “I don’t care about things like how old or young you are or where you’re from — it’s all about bringing these performers together to provide unforgettable musical experiences for its audiences.”
“Traditional audiences for classical music performances tend to skew older,” Gevert continued. “For that reason, I’ve embarked on an effort to reach younger listeners, and have done things like taken a Crescendo choral group to perform at Housatonic Regional High School. I’ve also launched an effort to recruit and train young singers in Baroque singing techniques so they can perform with our existing choral group.”
The upcoming 2025-26 season includes, among other performances, a solo recital and benefit concert on Nov. 22 by the international Baroque opera star and countertenor Nicholas Tamagna. The curated program will include works by Handel, Vivaldi, and Monteverdi.
Two dazzling Christmas concerts follow: on Dec. 6 and 7, Crescendo presents J.S. Bach’s “Sweet Comfort” cantata and Mass in G minor, featuring the full chorus and soloists with a period instrument orchestra. On Dec. 21, the annual Holiday Concert will be presented: “A Tapestry of Traditions: Unraveling the History of Christmas Carols,” with the entire Crescendo vocal ensemble and Gevert on organ.
For the full schedule, concerts details and ticket information, visit: www.crescendomusic.org