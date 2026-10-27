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HVRHS graduate earns silver at FFA National Convention

HVRHS graduate earns silver at FFA National Convention

Chris Crane Jr. with his family after making his way into the top 16 in prepared public speaking at FFA National Convention.

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FALLS VILLAGE — Christopher Crane Jr., a resident of North Canaan and 2026 HVRHS graduate, earned a silver rating in prepared public speaking at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday Oct. 22.

The National FFA Organization helps students develop leadership, career and personal skills through hands-on agricultural education. The nearly century-old nonprofit has chapters across the country, including one at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Crane first set his eyes on competing in prepared public speaking when he attended the National Convention last year. He approached one of the HVRHS Chapter Advisors, David Moran, expressing his interest and preparation began.

Preparing for the competition was a lengthy process, from watching previous winners speak to writing and memorizing his speech. He credited the HVRHS FFA advisors, history teacher Peter Vermilyea and Principal Ian Strever for their help.

To qualify for the national competition, Crane first had to advance through smaller competitions. The Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event requires FFA members to research an agricultural topic, write and deliver a speech, and answer questions from judges.

“We had our chapter public speaking competition, which I got second at, which was kind of a wake up call, and I was like, ‘All right, if you want to do this, get going on it,’ said Crane.

He went on to place first in the district competition against students from other local schools, including Shepaug, Northwestern Regional, Wamogo and Woodbury. He then won the state competition in May, earning a spot at nationals.

Crane’s essay was titled, “America’s Agriculture at Risk: A Growing National Security Concern.” Crane spoke on foreign ownership of agricultural land in front of two panels of judges, encouraging more transparency surrounding foreign ownership in order to minimize national security threats.

He earned a silver achievement placing him between 9th and 16th place in the nation. The achievement was extra special to Crane as his mom, dad, sister and brother were all there to celebrate the success.

Madi Long
Audience Development Editor

Madison ("Madi") Long is audience development editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A native of North Canaan and graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she returned to the region after earning a bachelor's degree in Screen Studies with a minor in Culture and Media from The New School in New York City. Madi combines a passion for storytelling with experience in film, photography and digital media, having worked on numerous film and television productions while also earning recognition for her own short films. She is dedicated to helping the newspapers connect with readers across digital platforms while expanding their reach throughout the community.

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