02/03/2024
Hygge Party/Take Your Child to the Library Day

Join us on Take Your Child to the Library Day, Saturday Feb. 3, at 10:30 a.m. for a Hygge Party of Coziness. Dress in your pajamas and bring a blanket for our cozy story time, warm up with hot chocolate, and settle in with books or puzzles as we embrace the Danish idea of making a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people. Snacks and crafts will be available at the library or to take home. This event is free and open to the public, registration is not required.

Latest News

Second chance at love in Robinson's new novel
Roxana Robinson
Beowulf Sheehan

Cornwall resident and author Roxana Robinson’s newest novel explores the unique challenges of finding love later in life.

“Leaving” is the story of two high school lovers, Warren and Sarah, who are reunited decades later. Their passion reignited, they must now grapple with the nuanced difficulties they bring to their new/old love story after two separate and full lives spent apart.

A dish best served cold

Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, Carroll O'Connor and a cigar.

MGM Studios

I was feeling surly recently, so I dialed up “revenge movies” on the streaming gizmo.

There are a lot of revenge movies.

‘When hatred gets out of hand’

Felice Cohen, a journalist, writer and professional organizer, spoke about her 2010 book “What Papa Told Me” to an online audience via the David M. Hunt Library Thursday, Jan. 18.

The “papa” in question was her grandfather, Murray Schwartzbaum, from Szczekociny, Poland, who as a Jewish boy survived five years in eight different Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Sculpture at The Mount

The Berkshires-based SculptureNow outdoor art exhibition, which has been hosted at The Mount in Lenox, Mass., for the past nine years, has been adopted as an official Mount program.

The newly renamed Sculpture at The Mount will continue to present the work of rising and longtime artists while maintaining the variety of styles and mediums that visitors to the popular showcase have come to expect. The exhibit entertained over 55,000 guests in 2023.

