Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Car collides with downed tree, damages other vehicle

On the evening of Oct. 14, Rebecca Ackerman of North Adams, Massachusetts, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on Route 7 in Sharon during stormy conditions when she collided with a downed tree in the road. Debris from the collision impacted a second vehicle, a Mercedez Benz GLC 300 operated by Robert Weir of Danbury, which sustained minor damage to the front end and was able to drive from the scene. The Altima was disabled and had to be towed. The operator of the Altima was found to be at fault for the damage to the other vehicle, and was issued a written warning for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Man arrested for escape

A Torrington man, John Pappajohn, was served an arrest warrant for Escape in the First Degree at GA-4 in Waterbury on Oct. 15. Pappajohn had evaded a parole-required appearance in September, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 10. On Oct. 15, he was processed by state police and was scheduled to appear at G.A. 18 in Torrington on Oct. 16.

Vehicle strikes tree

Just before midnight on Oct. 16, a 2008 Subaru Forester operated by Allison Palmer of Terryville was traveling south on Music Mountain Road in Canaan and lost control of the vehicle navigating a curve at a high speed. The vehicle struck a tree and came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound embankment of the road, suffering disabling damage. Palmer sustained laceration wounds and was transported to Sharon Hospital. She was issued a warning for traveling too fast.

Car strikes guardrail, flees scene

On Oct. 16, Helmut Lehmann of Lakeville was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on Route 112 just east of Route 41 in Salisbury. A 2007 Mitsubishi FG, operated by Jimenez Hernandez of Canaan, was two cars behind the Fusion, and attempted to pass both vehicles, striking the driver’s side of the Fusion. No injuries were reported, and the operators were able to drive their vehicles from the scene after exchanging information. Hernandez was found to be at fault and was issued an infraction for unsafe passing.


Fate of no-excuse absentee voting to be decided on November ballot

Denise Butwill, president of the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County, right, and Jesse Hubbard, legislative director with the office of the Secretary of the State, presented a program on no-excuse absentee voting Oct. 16 at the Litchfield Community Center.

Debra A. Aleksinas

LITCHFIELD — Voters in November’s election will decide if the state constitution should be amended to allow no-excuse absentee voting, thereby removing restrictions and allowing any voter to request a mail-in ballot.

A program on the topic was presented by Denise Butwill, president of the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County and Jesse Hubbard, legislative director with the Office of the Secretary of the State, at the Litchfield Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Salisbury real estate average value nears record highs

This converted barn at 203 Interlaken Road in Lakeville was originally built in in 1900 according to town records. The five acre plus property includes luxury finishes and 145 feet of frontage on Lake Wononskopomuc.

Christine Bates

SALISBURY — September was another active month for property transfers in Salisbury with 12 residential and land transactions with a total value of over $12 million dollars. The median price of a single-family home adjusted upwards to $925,000, just below Salisbury’s all-time high from September 2023 of $935,000. Only four properties sold below $1,000,000 and the remaining eight over $1,000,000. In September properties moved quickly reaching an all-time low of only 22 days on the market.

By mid-October there were 24 single family homes for sale in Salisbury with 16 over $1,000,000.

Wake Robin applicants revise proposal; neighbors remain opposed to renovation

SALISBURY — Altered plans were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 16 at the third round of a public hearing to redevelop the Wake Robin Inn.

“Not one of these changes downsizes the enormity of this project,” said Lakeville resident Darryl Peck, encapsulating much of the public response to the amended plans.

Dam walk yields views and warnings

Natural Resource Specialist James Jylkka explains the mechanics of the dam.

Alec Linden

COLEBROOK — A dozen or so people ambled across the concrete and stone behemoth of the Colebrook River Dam under a crisp autumn sky on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 5 while a bald eagle circled overhead, occasionally divebombed by an angry avian neighbor. It was one of the final Housatonic Heritage Walks of the season, and the topic was floods.

“As a Corps, we’ve gotten away from saying flood prevention because it’s just not realistic to prevent floods,” said Natural Resource Specialist James Jylkka of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. He clarified that the Corps uses the terms “flood risk management” or “flood mitigation” because, as Jylkka said, “If there’s a major event like there was in ’55, there’s going to be damage downstream.”

