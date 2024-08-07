June recorded real estate transfers in Goshen

Christine Bates
GOSHEN — Wedged between Cornwall to the west, Litchfield to the east, and Torrington to the north the town of Goshen has Woodridge Lake, 1,300-acre lake community, a low 14.2 tax rate, and the Goshen Agriculture Fair. There were nine recorded sales in June. By mid-July there were 20 residential lots available and nine single family homes listed on the MLS ranging in price from $294,000 to $2,450,000.

Transactions

Sharon Turnpike – a vacant lot was sold by Susan Trzaski to Marc V. and Heidi S. Latka for $50,000.

16 Cottage Grove Road – a 640 square foot house was sold by Nancy Bartley to Jason R. and Victoria Siewert for $190,000.

43 Cornwall Drive – 4 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Charles Perkins to Yuvraj Pannu and Manbir Kaur Sandhu for $785,000.

92 Sandy Beach Road – a seasonal lakeside 2 bedroom/1 bath cottage sold by Kathy B Haswell Revocable Trust to Patricia B. and Edward J. Kelly and Elizabeth K. and Phillip D. Hodosy for $670,000.

7 Wynwood Court – a 0.8 acre lot sold by Estate of Alvin Flaster to Ed and AJ Building and Remodeling LLC.

65 Beach Street – 4 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Pamela A. and Paul J. Trompetter to Samantha and Erick J. Taylor for $500,000.

59 Paxton Court – a “sold as” spilt ranch with 4 bedrooms/3 bath sold by Jo Ann Warren to Justin Sannicandro for $390,000.

Turkey Hollow Lane – a vacant lot sold by Craig I. Simon to Justin Noreika for $99,900.

* Town of Goshen real estate sales recorded as sold between June 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024 provided by the Goshen Town Clerk. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

