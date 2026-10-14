Lime Rock Park dedicates tree to neighbor and friend Lisa Keller

LIME ROCK — A tree dedication ceremony was held at Lime Rock Park on Friday Oct. 9, honoring the late Lisa Keller, a Lime Rock resident known for her work to foster relationships between the racetrack and its neighbors.
The flowering Dogwood named as “The Lisa Keller Welcome tree at Lime Rock Park” was planted by the entrance to the park to greet visitors, employees, and community members.
Keller served as a volunteer on the Lime Rock Citizens Council Steering Committee for over five years, helping to facilitate conversations between neighbors and Lime Rock Park as the venue continued to expand its operations. She played an instrumental role in securing approval of the stipulation agreement that allows activities to take place at Lime Rock Park.
Keller lived in the historic Lime Rock “Casino,” a home that sits directly across from Lime Rock Park, where she hosted community gatherings and worked to find common ground between the Park and its neighbors.
Beyond her work at Lime Rock Park, she was known for her baking, particularly her cookies. She regularly sent packages to her sons and their military friends while they were deployedaround the world.
During the holidays, she would bring over 80 packages of cookies to the Lakeville Post office to be mailed to lucky recipients. When she was no longer able to make cookies during her final year, she compiled a recipe book to share with those who enjoyed her treats. Keller passed away in July 2025 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Lime Rock Park CEO, Dicky Riegel, welcomed attendees to the ceremony, and reflected on the impact Keller had on the park and everyone she met. He talked about what makes the Northwest Corner special beyond just it’s natural beauty.
“Some might say that it’s the natural environment that truly defines the Northwest Corner, but I would argue that, among that landscape are the amazing people that truly define our community.”