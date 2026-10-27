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Kent turns out for 50th Pumpkin Run

Kent turns out for 50th Pumpkin Run

Runners gather at the starting line for the 50th Anniversary Kent Pumpkin Run on Sunday, Oct. 25. Nearly 500 participants turned out for the 5-mile race, with many sporting Halloween costumes.

Madi Long

KENT — Costumed runners and families filled Kent’s streets Oct. 25 as nearly 500 participants gathered for the 50th Anniversary Kent Pumpkin Run.

Organized by the Kent Chamber of Commerce, the event drew runners from across the region for a 5-mile loop around town, followed by homemade pumpkin soup and other treats beyond the finish line.

Among the costumes were the Lorax and the Great Pumpkin, while two small astronauts rode in a wagon decorated as a NASA space shuttle.

Suzanne Peschel and Melissa Wenzel wore matching “Women’s Maximum Security” inmate costumes, completing the route while chained together. Meanwhile, Jim McDonough and Carrie Rowe of Washington, Connecticut, came dressed as a baker and gingerbread lady.

“He’s chasing me and never catches me,” Carrie Rowe joked.

A children’s fun run offered half-mile and one-mile options for participants 12 and younger, with each receiving a race bib and a prize.

Clear skies and a temperature of 65 degrees made for a comfortable afternoon for runners and spectators. William Sanders, of Marlborough, Connecticut, won the men’s division in 25:44, while Hayley Collins of Tolland led the women’s division in 29:22.

Jennifer Pfeifer presents a medal to Hayley Collins, the winner of the women’s division. Madi Long

William Sanders crosses the finish line in 1st place with a time of 25:44.97.Madi Long

At the finish line, runners received medals designed and donated by musician Rob Zombie and his wife, Sheri. Rob Zombie previously exhibited his art at the Morrison Gallery in Kent and served as a costume contest judge. Staff T-shirts, also available for purchase, were designed by Seth MacFarlane, who was born and raised in Kent.

For organizers, the anniversary also reflected the event’s continuing community support.

“We’ve had more sponsors this year than ever before,” said Tim Smith, event planner, master of ceremonies and teacher at South Kent School. “[The run] is good for the Chamber of Commerce, good for the library, with all the raffle tickets that they’re selling and just good for town.”

Fellow organizer George Potts said the event’s success often depends on the weather. He recalled one year when an early autumn snowfall led to lower attendance.

“I’ve been here 50 years, so I’ve seen it grow,” Potts said. “You get this real sense of people locally.”

Both organizers said seeing the “joy on people’s faces” was the best part of planning and hosting the event.

For Hugh Bailey and Carrie MacMillan, a married couple from Oxford, the race offered a chance to return to the town where Carrie grew up. They said it was among their favorite races.

“The scenery is lovely,” Hugh said, adding, “I love the soup.”

The event also helped Kent Memorial Library raise funds through a raffle that Library Director Sarah Marshall deemed “very successful.” The library is undergoing an expansion scheduled for completion in May 2027.

“The race is obviously a load of fun and really great… and we’re just happy that people want to support the library,” Marshall said. “This raffle, of course, also supports our local businesses, so it’s a win for everybody. The winners are happy, the businesses are happy, and the library’s happy.”

Potts thanked the volunteers and participants who made the anniversary celebration possible.

“Thank you again to all of our volunteers for helping out,” Potts said. “Thank you guys for coming along today to celebrate 50 years of the Kent Pumpkin Run.”

Patrick Stachniak
Madi Long
Audience Development Editor

Madison ("Madi") Long is audience development editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. A native of North Canaan and graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she returned to the region after earning a bachelor's degree in Screen Studies with a minor in Culture and Media from The New School in New York City. Madi combines a passion for storytelling with experience in film, photography and digital media, having worked on numerous film and television productions while also earning recognition for her own short films. She is dedicated to helping the newspapers connect with readers across digital platforms while expanding their reach throughout the community.

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