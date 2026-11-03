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Backgammon and pizza night

Backgammon and pizza night

Playing backgammon at Le Gamin in Sharon.

Roger Lourie

Backgammon of Northwestern Connecticut has added a third location to its weekly gatherings, bringing friendly competition, conversation and pizza to The White Hart Inn in Salisbury every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Founded four years ago by Sharon resident Roger Lourie, the group has grown from a handful of players to a mailing list of 70. In addition to Wednesday evenings at The White Hart, the group offers free lessons at the Hotchkiss Library in Sharon on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and social play at Le Gamin Cafe on Saturdays at 9 a.m.

There are no membership fees, and players of all skill levels are welcome.

“This is a way for people to connect on an individual basis,” said Falls Village resident David Dabill, who initiated the new “Pizza and Play” sessions. “Winters are long here.”

Natalia Zukerman
Arts, Lifestyle and Enagement Editor
Natalia Zukerman is arts, lifestyle and engagement editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. She writes about the region's vibrant cultural life, produces the weekly What To Do newsletter and contributes a weekly cartoon to the newspapers. Beyond journalism, Natalia is an accomplished musician, painter, educator and cultural diplomat. Her boundless passion for the arts enriches communities worldwide. She lives in Millerton with her dog, Georgie.
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