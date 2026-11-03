Backgammon and pizza night

Backgammon of Northwestern Connecticut has added a third location to its weekly gatherings, bringing friendly competition, conversation and pizza to The White Hart Inn in Salisbury every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Founded four years ago by Sharon resident Roger Lourie, the group has grown from a handful of players to a mailing list of 70. In addition to Wednesday evenings at The White Hart, the group offers free lessons at the Hotchkiss Library in Sharon on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and social play at Le Gamin Cafe on Saturdays at 9 a.m.
There are no membership fees, and players of all skill levels are welcome.
“This is a way for people to connect on an individual basis,” said Falls Village resident David Dabill, who initiated the new “Pizza and Play” sessions. “Winters are long here.”