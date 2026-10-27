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Regional luncheon brings seniors together at Town Grove

Regional luncheon brings seniors together at Town Grove

Area park and recreation directors serve at the regional senior luncheon held at the Town Grove in Salisbury on Oct. 22. From left are: Bethaney Mastrocola from Cornwall, Lisa McAuliffe from Salisbury, Bryan Failla from Sharon and Matt Frasher from Kent.

Ruth Epstein

SALISBURY – The level of conversation was high at the Town Grove Thursday, Oct. 22, as seniors gathered from around the region for a meal and socialization. The awarding of raffle gifts added to the festivities.

The luncheon was hosted by the park and recreation directors from four towns: Lisa McAuliffe from Salisbury, Bryan Failla from Sharon, Matt Frasher from Kent and Bethaney Mastrocola from Cornwall. The event is put on semi-annually.

The goal, said McAuliffe, is to bring seniors together from the different towns and have them meet one another.

“The towns should do more together,” said guest Barbara Wiggins of Salisbury. “I’ve come every year since I’ve known about it. I see people I’ve never seen before.”

Salisbury residents Nancy Stoer and her husband, Rudi, were attending for the first time. “It’s great,” she said. “They should have it every week,” quipped her husband.

Cherie Schiffer of Amenia brought her mother, Vivian, and her mother’s friend Dottie Silvernail. She said they all exercise at the Town Grove weekly with others, many of whom were at the luncheon.

The reviews of the meal, provided by Theresa Freund of Freund’s Farm Market, were positive.

Chicken, vegetables, mashed potatoes, salad, apple cider donuts and pumpkin cupcakes were on the menu.

A new addition this year were briefings from representatives of two organizations of interest.

Cristin Rich of East Mountain House, based in Salisbury, talked about the program, which has been in operation for one year. It gives 24-hour residential care to those within two to three months of death.

Jane MacLaren described Chore Service, the program she represents, which helps seniors remain independent in their homes through assistance with errands, shopping, yard work, house cleaning and other nonmedical tasks.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
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