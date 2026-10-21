North Canaan weighs two-year pause on data centers, battery storage

NORTH CANAAN —The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Nov. 9 on a proposed two-year moratorium on data centers and battery energy storage facilities, giving town officials time to study how to regulate the uses.
The commission has discussed the proposal with the Board of Selectmen as officials consider potential land requirements and effects on the electrical grid.
“I think it’s something that needs some research and study before we just add it into our regulations and definitions or we jump to a conclusion to prohibit,” said P&Z Chair Michael O’Connor.
The proposed moratorium would provide time to research the facilities and consider zoning rules governing future applications. O’Connor said officials also want “time to absorb what the state of Connecticut is doing.”
The commission previously discussed a moratorium in September, when Cornwallannounced it was considering a ban on both types of facility.
Data centers house computer servers and related equipment. Battery energy storage systems store electricity for later use.
A proposed battery storage project in New Milford illustrates the scale of development being considered in the region.
An October 2025 draft application describes a 140-megawatt facility off Aspetuck Ridge Road that would occupy approximately 10 acres. The application identifies access to transmission infrastructure, the ability to connect to the grid and suitable land.
Connecticut has also established incentives for energy storage. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority created the Energy Storage Solutions program in 2021, with a goal of deploying 580 megawatts of storage capacity by 2030.
The Nov. 9 hearing will give residents an opportunity to comment on the proposed moratorium.