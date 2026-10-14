‘Plot twist’: Jam Food Shop to open Sharon location

SHARON — After closing its counter at Sharon Farm Market on Oct. 3, Jam Food Shop announced it will open a new location in Sharon as well as a shop in Salisbury.
Owner Colin Kennedy described the announcement as a “plot twist.” He had previously said the popular local deli would leave Sharon and move to Salisbury, but now plans to operate a shop in each town.
“We understand the importance of convenience, so why not give that to Sharon if we can?” Kennedy said.
The Sharon Jam Food Shop will be located at 29 W Main St. in the former building of When Pigs Fly, a BBQ restaurant that closed down mid-July. Though it will be smaller than its Salisbury counterpart, the store will still offer Sharon residents the same food, just with more limited seating.
Kennedy is actively renovating the former Neo Bar and Restaurant at 19 Main St. in Salisbury to become Jam’s primary location, including a whole new seating area.
At the Salisbury Fall Festival, Kennedy hosted a raffle for attendees to guess the opening date of the new storefront, which he previously estimated to be sometime in October. As of now, Kennedy has no official start date for either location, but said both will be open ASAP.
“Our family always dreamed of expanding and opening a second location. While we are beyond excited to open our doors in Salisbury, it was difficult to see and hear the disappointment from the locals that have supported us for so long,” Kennedy said. “ This is a new, exciting chapter for us that will allow us to be creative beyond the confines of the Sharon Farm Market and we can’t wait to serve you all!”