Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Car flips on Route 4

Not long after midnight on Jan. 28, Antonio Scott, 20, of Sharon was driving a Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Route 4 in Sharon. Scott lost control of the vehicle, and it struck a mailbox before overturning, coming to a rest on its roof. Scott reported minor injuries and was transported to Sharon Hospital for evaluation. He was issued an infraction for violation of C.G.S. 14-236, Failure to maintain proper lane.

Vehicle misses driveway, strikes house

On the afternoon of Jan. 29, Macas Betty Contento, 22, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, was attempting to turn into a driveway on Route 44 in North Canaan. Driving a Nissan Altima, Contento failed to make the turn and proceeded across an adjacent lawn, eventually striking a small tree and a corner of the house belonging to Jesse Tweed. The reason for the incident is unknown. The house sustained superficial but no structural damage. Contento declined medical attention, and the vehicle was driven from the scene. Contento was issued a written warning for C.G.S. 14-236, Failure to maintain proper lane.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

Honoring the past: bearing witness at Auschwitz

Barbed wire at Birkenau.
Natalia Zukerman

Jan. 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. I traveled to Poland as part of a delegation for the commemoration and spent a few days before the event with my father and sister learning, remembering and gathering information.

My dad’s parents, Miriam and Yehuda, of blessed memory, were deported to Auschwitz -Birkenau from the Lódz Ghetto. They both had families that perished and met each other after the camp was liberated.

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte

Photo by Dina La Fonte

The “sober curious” movement has gained momentum in recent years, encouraging individuals to explore life without alcohol—whether for health reasons, personal growth, or simple curiosity. Dina La Fonte, a certified recovery coach, is theSenior Business Affairs Associate at Mountainside, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment center with a holistic approach to wellness that has several locations, including the one in Canaan, Connecticut. With nearly five years of sobriety, La Fonte blends professional expertise with lived experience, making her a powerful advocate for recovery.

Like many, La Fonte’s path to recovery was not just about removing alcohol; it was about rediscovering herself. “Once you get sober from a substance, whether it’s alcohol, drugs, gambling or what have you, emotional aspects of change come into place,” she explained. “It’s not a hard stop; it’s a continued process of integration and struggle.” Her own journey has led her to a career in recovery coaching, allowing her to help others find their own path.

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

James Shay signed copies of his book “Mohawk Mountain Skl Area: The Birth of Snowmaking” after a talk at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Feb. 2.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted local author James Shay Feb. 2 for a talk on his new book “Mohawk Mountain Ski Area: The Birth of Snowmaking.”

The book follows the life of Mohawk founder Walt Schoenknecht and his important contributions to the sport of skiing.

