Salisbury median property price reaches new high

This newly built home on Hammertown Road sold for $3.3 million on 6.23 acres. This 5,000+ square foot luxury home has big sky western views.

Christine Bates
real estate

Salisbury median property price reaches new high

SALISBURY — With strong January sales, 12-month median single family residential prices reached an all-time high of $945,000 in Salisbury. Three of the four home sales were for over a million dollars while a modest cottage sold for $560,000. Two parcels of land were sold including five acres of lake front property for over two million dollars. These results suggest continued demand in Salisbury at high price levels.

In early February there were 19 homes available for sale with 12 of them over a million dollars. The rental market includes only three unfurnished homes with 11 furnished academic, winter and summer homes available.

Transactions

Taconic Road — 3.79 acre vacant lot 21 sold by Sydney L. Paine to Rita H. Welch for $380,000.

185 Sharon Road — 5.17 lake front acres sold by Quale Properties LLC to Quentin Van Doosselaere for $2.26 million.

1 Elman Drive — 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage on 15.62 acres sold by Claudia Greenberg to David Mabbott and Susie Reiss for $560,000.

88 Hammertown Road — 4 bedroom/4.5 bath house on 6.28 acres sold by McBride Builders LLC to Alan Marash and Judi Glaser Marash trustees of Judi Glaser Marash Revocable Trust and Alan Marash Revocable Trust for $3.3 million.

39 Brinton Hill Road — 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 17.9 acres sold by Andrew J. Kelly and Stephen C. Reingold to David and Stacey Lightfoot for $1,395,000.

*Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

real estate

Latest News

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown installing work for her show at the Tremaine Art Gallery at Hotchkiss.

Natalia Zukerman

This year, The Hotchkiss School is marking 50 years of co-education with a series of special events, including an exhibition by renowned sculptor Joy Brown. “The Art of Joy Brown,” opening Feb. 15 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, offers a rare retrospective of Brown’s work, spanning five decades from her early pottery to her large-scale bronze sculptures.

“It’s an honor to show my work in celebration of fifty years of women at Hotchkiss,” Brown shared. “This exhibition traces my journey—from my roots in pottery to the figures and murals that have evolved over time.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema
Yale professor Elihu Rubin led discussions before and after “The Brutalist” screening at Triplex Cinema on Feb. 2. He highlighted how the film brings architecture into focus, inviting the audience to explore Brutalism as both a style and a theme.
L. Tomaino

A special screening of “The Brutalist” was held on Feb. 2 at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. Elihu Rubin, a Henry Hart Rice Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies at Yale, led discussions both before and after the film.

“The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody as fictional character, architect Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect. Toth trained at the Bauhaus and was interred at the concentration camp Buchenwald during World War II. The film tells of his struggle as an immigrant to gain back his standing and respect as an architect. Brody was winner of the Best Actor Golden Globe, while Bradley Corbet, director of the film, won best director and the film took home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama. They have been nominated again for Academy Awards.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Breece Meadow

Jeb Breece

Chances are you know or have heard of Jeb Breece.He is one of a handful of the Northwest Corner’s “new guard”—young, talented and interesting people with can-do spirit — whose creative output makes life here even nicer than it already is.

Breece’s outward low-key nature belies his achievements which would appear ambitious even for a person without a full-time job and a family.The third season of his “Bad Grass” speaker series is designed with the dual purpose of reviving us from winter doldrums and illuminating us on a topic of contemporary gardening — by which I mean gardening that does not sacrifice the environment for the sake of beauty nor vice versa. There are two upcoming talks taking place at the White Hart:Feb. 20 featuring Richard Hayden from New York City’s High Line and March 6 where Christopher Koppel will riff on nativars. You won’t want to miss either.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener