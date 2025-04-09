Salisbury real estate transactions in March

This small 1,442 square foot storefront at 16 Main St. with an apartment above was built in 1860 on only 0.05 acres according to town records. It sold for $400,000.

Christine Bates
SALISBURY — In March, Salisbury’s median home price rose 9.3% from March of 2024 to $975,000.

Median prices of Salisbury single family homes have steadily risen since December 2024 to achieve a 22 year record at the end of March.

Two of the three residential sales, including the sale of playwright David Rabe’s home on Ore Mine Road, were sold for over a million dollars, each with over 10 acres of land.

The two commercial sales on Main Street in Salisbury, each which have a retail space on the street level and an apartment above, seem like bargains at $560,000 and $400,000.

At the end of the first week in April there were 23 single family homes listed for sale with seven categorized as new listings. This has risen since mid-March when there were only 17 houses for sale — the selling season may have begun.

Inventory in the rental market has also increased to 23 listings in the last three weeks, including ten furnished summer homes ranging from $3,300 to $75,000.

Transactions

2 Main St. — Commercial building with apartment on 0.38 acres sold by 2 Main Street LLC to McBride Builders LLC for $560,000 on March 3.

26 Ore Mine Road — 5 bedroom/4.5 bath, 5,344 square foot home on 14.7 acres sold on March 13 by David Rabe to John M. Dolan Trustee and Sarah H. Dolan Trustee for $2,525,000.

20 Upper Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 10 acres sold on March 21 by Dianne AS Marucci to Robert Eric Montgomery and Holly Hollington Montgomery for $1.55 million.

16 Main St. — Commercial building with apartment on .05 acres sold on March 27 by Prospect Mountain Farm to 16 Main LLC for $400,000.

442 Twin Lakes Road — 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 4.01 acres sold on March 31 by 442 Twin Lakes Property LLC to Michael and Barbara Kiriakedes for $995,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between March 1 and March 31, 2025, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

