Sharon seeks volunteer to fill zoning appeals vacancy

SHARON — The resignation of Zoning Board of Appeals member Theodore Coulombe was announced at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting last month.
The Selectmen are now actively searching for a new volunteer to serve out the rest of his term, which ends in 2027.
Coulombe, a local artist and gallery owner, did not respond to a request for comment on his resignation, but still serves as an alternate for the Historic District Commission.
According to First Selectman Casey Flanagan, finding volunteers to serve on any board can be difficult due to the time commitment and fears over potential conflicts with their small town neighbors.
“[But] we rely heavily on volunteers in this town,” said Flanagan. “We’re looking for people who are interested in volunteering and giving their time to the town. People who have a good head on their shoulders, who can work well with others, and have an interest in helping.”
Interested applicants must write a brief letter of intent explaining why they’d be a good fit and submit it to 1stselectman@sharonct.gov. The Board of Selectmen will review the letters and appoint the best candidate.