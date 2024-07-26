music
07/27/2024
08/24/2024
David M. Hunt Library
63 Main St.
06031
Falls Village, Conn.
United States
Summer Concert Series: Vance Cannon

The David M. Hunt Library and the Falls Village Recreation Committee are excited to offer a summer concert series on the lawn of the David M. Hunt Library. On July 27 at 6 p.m. the library will host Vance Cannon. The final event on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. will be a community talent show/open mic night. Pack a picnic, bring chairs or a blanket, and join us on the library lawn for music this summer! These events are free and open to the public.

music

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Abstract art display in Wassaic for Upstate Art Weekend, July 18-21.

Photo by Mia Barnes

WASSAIC — Art enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley to participate in Upstate Art Weekend, which ran from July 18 to July 21.

The event, which “celebrates the cultural vibrancy of Upstate New York”, included 145 different locations where visitors could enjoy and interact with art.

Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

A serene scene from the Amenia garden tour.

Photo by Leila Hawken

AMENIA — The much-anticipated annual Amenia Garden Tour drew a steady stream of visitors to admire five local gardens on Saturday, July 13, each one demonstrative of what a green thumb can do. An added advantage was the sense of community as neighbors and friends met along the way.

Each garden selected for the tour presented a different garden vibe. Phantom’s Rock, the garden of Wendy Goidel, offered a rocky terrain and a deep rock pool offering peaceful seclusion and anytime swims. Goidel graciously welcomed visitors and answered questions about the breathtaking setting.

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Gary Dodson working a tricky pool on the Schoharie Creek, hoping to lure something other than a rock bass from the depths.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

PRATTSVILLE, N.Y. — The Schoharie Creek, a fabled Catskill trout stream, has suffered mightily in recent decades.

Between pressure from human development around the busy and popular Hunter Mountain ski area, serious flooding, and the fact that the stream’s east-west configuration means it gets the maximum amount of sunlight, the cool water required for trout habitat is simply not as available as in the old days.

