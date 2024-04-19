The Amazing World of Local Wild Mushrooms with David Paton

Bob graduated from Babson College, one of the most prestigious accounting schools out there.

He built his own CPA practice in 1987. He was an accurate and accountable accountant. He would always say during tax season that taxes are an art not a science. He took time to teach his employees his art of taxes.

Bob was also a landlord and owner of the Royal Arcanum, where he met his long-time friend of over 20 years, Micheal Dinsmore. The two of them together experienced many great times. They would always be laughing and singing some of their favorite songs. Bob would always say that the Royal Arcanum was his baby. He loved that building and took great care of it. During his time at the Royal Arcanum and owning his business, he met a lucky lady, Melissa Baresi. Little did they both know that Robert and Melissa would become the best of friends and even turn into family. Melissa is considered to be Bob’s Girl. Bob is the reason Melissa has such a great life today.

After retirement, another one of Bob’s lifelong friends, Dana Devereux, was there to help Bob get accustomed to retirement. Retirement can be scary especially to a person who worked all his life. It was during this time that Bob was diagnosed with cancer again. Dana was there to lend a helping hand while Bob had to go through chemo.

Bob was truly a remarkable man and was blessed to have such great friends like Micheal, Melissa and Dana. He would always say if you can count the number of friends you have on one hand then you truly made it. Made it, Bob did.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pond Town Cemetery in Norfolk, CT.

He will be buried next to his mom and dad where he always wanted to be.

Any memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA. Bob was an animal lover and had many cats throughout his life.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.