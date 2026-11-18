Nov. 28 through Jan. 2
Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment, explore a group exhibition featuring 11 artists working in painting, drawing, sculpture and photography. The show celebrates light, creativity and the beauty of everyday subjects through landscapes, still lifes, abstraction and inventive materials. An opening-season reception will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. Ten percent of exhibition sales will benefit the Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy. Closed Dec. 26. More information at friday-arts.com.