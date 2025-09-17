Writer decodes the frontier of weather forecasting
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY— Technological advances make it possible for people to get more information about what’s happening with the weather. It’s up to those individuals what they do with it.
That was one takeaway from a discussion between Thomas E. Weber, author of “Cloud Warriors: Deadly Storms, Climate Chaos—and the Pioneers Creating a Revolution in Weather Forecasting” and his former colleague at The Wall Street Journal (and current editor of The Lakeville Journal) John Coston at the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday, Sept. 7.
Coston asked about the personal safety aspect of weather forecasting.
Weber said when he started the book he expected to get a lot of material about computer models.
But he soon met a social scientist from the University of Oklahoma who was interested in why people keep getting killed in natural disasters when the warnings keep getting better.
“It’s about how people process warnings,” Weber said, noting that the library talk was originally scheduled in August but postponed because of flash flood warnings.
Weber, who lives in New York City but was at his second home in Columbia County, New York, said that on Saturday, Sept. 6, he started getting ominous weather reports, including a tornado warning.
“Here we go again,” he said. “Every time I go near this library…”
Coston asked about advances in forecasting, with time frames expanded from a few days to a few years.
“We are getting much better information,” Weber replied, with longer time scales that make it possible to advise about the possibility of drought, for instance.
“We’re starting to see that information change lives, especially in developing countries.” Better information allows for relief supplies to be brought into affected areas in advance, not after the “bad thing” happens.
Closer to home, Weber was enthusiastic about his home weather station, a device called a Tempest.
“It’s not the fancy one,” he added.
But it’s advanced enough to detect lighting when it is still 30 miles away.
So on Saturday, Sept. 6, he was at his Columbia County home watching the storm getting closer, until he could see it with his eyes.
“It gives us a little extra awareness.”
Such devices are also connected to the internet, and data from them is added to the overall flow of information. “All of this local data feeds into forecasting.”
He also advised buying a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio, which is not dependent on the internet at all and provides constant updates and warnings from the national Weather Service.
Weber said that the danger of unusual or extreme heat needs to be more widely understood.
“A day or two of unusually high temperatures causes tremendous stress on the human body,” he said.
People who take common medications for conditions such as high blood pressure should be aware of the dangers of heat and dehydration.
He said the common measures of heat — the projected daily high temperature and the “heat index” — are now joined by measurements taken with a device called a wet bulb globe thermometer, which factors in not just temperature and humidity but the effect of direct sunlight.
He said that school administrators are starting to set limits on high school sports practices, for example, using the wet bulb globe thermometer readings.
Weber spent considerable time discussing “optimism bias,” which gets back to the question of how people react to warnings.
He said people often get used to emergency sirens, with a common observation being “that thing goes off all the time and nothing bad happens.”
“A siren is a pretty blunt instrument,” he said. The siren covers a large area and doesn’t offer any information other than there is a potential problem.
But there is more information about weather conditions than ever — and more ways to get it.
Weber said he was introduced to a phone app called “Radarscope” by stormchasers, who swore by it.
“Never have we had more direct access to information.”
SHARON — Sharon Dennis Rosen, 83, died on Aug. 8, 2025, in New York City.
Born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She went on to study at Skidmore College before moving to New York City, where she married Dr. Harvey Rosen and together they raised two children.
Sharon’s lifelong love of learning and the arts shaped both her work and her passions. For decades, she served as a tour guide at the American Museum of Natural History and the Asia Society, sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm with countless visitors. She also delighted in traveling widely, immersing herself in other cultures, and especially treasured time spent visiting her daughter and grandsons in Europe and Africa.
She was also deeply connected to her hometown, where in retirement she spent half her time and had many friends. She served as President of the Sharon East Side Cemetery until the time of her death, where generations of her family are buried and where she will also be laid to rest.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey; her children, Jennifer and Marc; and four beloved grandchildren.
There is a scene in “The King of In Between,” a documentary about musician Garland Jeffreys, that shows his name as the answer to a question on the TV show “Jeopardy!”
“This moment was the film in a nutshell,” said Claire Jeffreys, the film’s producer and director, and Garland’s wife of 40 years. “Nobody knows the answer,” she continued. “So, you’re cool enough to be a Jeopardy question, but you’re still obscure enough that not one of the contestants even had a glimmer of the answer.”
Garland Jeffreys never quite became a household name, but he carved out a singular place in American music by refusing to fit neatly into any category. A biracial New Yorker blending rock, reggae, soul and R&B, he used genre fusion as a kind of rebellion — against industry pigeonholes, racial boundaries and the musical status quo. Albums like “Ghost Writer” (1977) captured the tension of a post–civil rights America, while songs like “Wild in the Streets” made him an underground prophet of urban unrest. He moved alongside artists like Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen but always in his own lane — part poet, part agitator, part bridge between cultures.
“I think what I tried to do with the film, wittingly or unwittingly, was just to show that we all have these lives and they don’t often meet our dreams of what we think we’re entitled to, we’re talented enough to get or whatever,” said Claire. “We all have these goals, but we’re sort of stymied. Often, it’s partly circumstance and luck, but it’s also very often something that we’re doing or not doing that’s impeding us.”
This is not the typical rock-and-roll redemption story. There are no smashed guitars, no heroic overdoses, no dramatic comeback tour. What we get instead is something quieter and more intimate: hours of archival footage that Claire spent years sorting through. The sheer effort behind the film is palpable — so much so that, as she admitted with a laugh, it cured her of any future ambitions in filmmaking.
“What I learned with this project was A, I’m never doing it again. It was just so hard. And B, you know, you can do anything if you collaborate with people that know what they’re doing.”
Claire worked with the editing team of Evan M. Johnson and Ben Sozanski and a slew of talented producers, and ended up with a truthful portrayal — a beautiful living document for Garland’s legions of fans and, perhaps most importantly, for the couple’s daughter, Savannah.
“She’s been in the audience with me maybe three or four times,” said Claire. “The last time, I could tell that she was beginning to feel very proud of the effort that went into it and also of being a part of it.”
Savannah pursued a career in music for a while herself but has changed tracks and become a video producer.
“I think she couldn’t quite see music happening for herself,” said Claire. “She was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to struggle the way I saw my dad struggling and I’m going to get a job with a salary.’”
The film doesn’t just track the arc of an underappreciated musician, however. The music, always playing, is the soundtrack of a life — of a man navigating racial, musical and personal boundaries while balancing marriage, parenthood, aging, addiction andrecovery. Garland and Claire speak plainly about getting sober in the film, a life choice that gave them both clarity and shows Claire as a co-conspirator in his survival.
“I did some work early on with a director,” said Claire. “He wanted the final cut, and I didn’t feel like I could do that — not because I wanted so much to control the story, but I didn’t want the story to be about Alzheimer’s.”
Diagnosed in 2017, Garland, now 81, is in the late stages of the disease. Claire serves as his primary caregiver. The film quietly acknowledges his diagnosis, but it doesn’t dwell — a restraint that feels intentional. Garland spent a career refusing to be reduced: not to one sound, one race or one scene. And so the documentary grants him that same dignity in aging. His memory may be slipping, but the film resists easy sentimentality. Instead, it shows what remains — his humor, his voice, his marriage, the echo of a life lived on the edges of fame and at the center of his own convictions.
The Moviehouse in Millerton will be screening “The King of In Between” on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Peter Aaron, arts editor of Chronogram Magazine will conduct a talkback and Q&A with Claire Jeffreys after the film. Purchase tickets at themoviehouse.net.
On Saturday, Sept. 27, Salisbury Family Services (SFS) will hold a benefit dinner and barn dance, honoring artist Danielle Mailer. Taking place at Stillwater Farm in Salisbury, this festive fundraiser will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and lively barn dancing — all in support of the critical services SFS provides.
Founded in the mid-1930s during the Great Depression, Salisbury Family Services has been a lifeline for residents of Salisbury and the surrounding villages of Amesville, Lakeville, Lime Rock, and Taconic for nearly 90 years. What began as an effort by local women to mend clothes and provide food has evolved into a professional social service agency offering confidential support for housing, food, childcare, medical needs and more.
This year’s benefit celebrates Danielle Mailer, a nationally recognized visual artist and longtime local resident whose vibrant work and generous spirit have left a lasting impression on the Northwest Corner. Known for her bold, figurative style and large-scale public installations, Mailer has brought color and life to communities throughout Connecticut and beyond.
“I suspect that they honored me because they think I’ve given back to the community in various ways,” said Mailer from her studio in Goshen. Mailer just began her tenth year as a teacher at the Salisbury School. Prior to that, she taught at Indian Mountain School for 15 years. “So that’s, what? That’s 25 years of teaching in the community,” said Mailer with a laugh.
Alongside teaching, Mailer will also be honored for her artistic contributions to the area. If you’ve driven through Torrington and seen the undulating sea of fish on the backside of Staples (“Project Fishtales”) or delighted in her playful blue lion outside of the Scoville Library, you’ve seen her art do what it does best: transform public space into something personal and joyful.
Mailer has shown in major galleries, had retrospectives at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, Connecticut, and helped shape The Tides of Provincetown, a traveling tribute to her hometown of Provincetown, Massachusetts. Currently, she’s getting ready for the unveiling of a large-scale ballerina she created for the Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory in Torrington on Oct. 3.
Some of Mailer’s work will be on view and for sale at the event on the 27th. Proceeds directly support the SFS’s ability to provide emergency assistance and essential services to those in need.
“I readily donate my art to lots of things because I think that’s something art can do — to support the different community events that are very necessary to keep the town humming, said Mailer. “And I am really flattered. It’s been really fun to be honored.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.salisburyfamilyservices.org