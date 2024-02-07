real estate

December Salisbury real estate sales

The Lakeville Journal is resuming coverage of town-by-town recorded real estate sales as provided by the town clerk with additional information available on town tax records. These recorded sales lag actual closing dates by a number of days.

Dec. 4, 2023

28 White Hollow Road, a home built in 1850 on 1.13 acres, sold by the estate of Martha Miller to John Mason Stephens and James Frederick Lestelle for $485,000.

Dec. 6, 2023

5 Red Bird Lane, a renovated 1962 home on 1.35 acres, sold by Red Bird LLC to Christopher Todd Page for $1,475,000

Dec. 14, 2023

21 Mount Riga Road, a 1939 cabin of 504 square feet on .45 acres, sold by Estate of Jay Leone to Sievert A. McCabe and Eliza D. McCabe for $22,000

Dec. 16, 2023

Salmon Kill Road, 14.075 acres of land, sold by James J. and Melinda B. Belter and Ann and Stephen Torrey to the Salisbury Association for $800,000

Dec. 15, 2023

55 Falls Mountain Road, contemporary 3,656-square-foot home built in 2021, sold by Thomas M. Callahan and Luis Felipe Arroyo to Falls Mountain LLC for $3.9 million

Dec. 18, 2023

62 Reservoir Road, a 1968 ranch on 2.2 acres, sold by Matthew and Heidi Chard to 62 Reservoir LLC for $330,000

Town of Salisbury real estate sales recorded as sold between Dec. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023, sourced from monthly Assessor Report issued by the Town Clerk supplemented by information from Town tax records.

Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Latest News

Housatonic students prep new musical

Housatonic students prep new musical

HVRHS students practiced choreography for the upcoming Housatonic Musical Theater Society presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.

Salisbury housing discussions continue

Salisbury housing discussions continue

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.

Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Matthew Busse

Submitted

KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.

Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.

Becoming an ally to Earth

Becoming an ally to Earth
Maya Goer-Palenzuela in the garden with allium.
Robin Robbins

Maya Goer-Palenzuela, the founder and owner of the Stanfordville-based landscape design company Harmonyscape, is dedicated to creating and maintaining outdoor spaces that nurture the delicate bond between humans and the environment through a deeply rooted approach of listening to both the land and her clients.

Goer-Palenzuela grew up in Flushing, Queens, until she was a sophomore in high school, when her parents decided the family needed a break from city life and relocated to Rhinebeck. “I hated it,” she said. “I hated the school, the area, the whole idea of moving out of the city. I was totally scared of deer, and turkey, and the woods,” she laughed.

