Foxtrot Farm & Flowers blossoms into a wedding venue

Foxtrot Farm and Flowers is a lot more than a farm with flowers. Over the past few years, it’s been an art gallery, a movie theatre, a holiday market venue, a pop-up restaurant, and perhaps most importantly for farmer and owner Kate Farrar, a wedding venue. Farrar hosted her own wedding at the farm in 2024 and is now opening it up for public bookings.

After 10 years of agricultural work in the Hudson Valley, Farrar opened her farm in 2021 in Stanfordville with the express purpose of growing beautiful flowers in a way that worked with the land and the people who live around it. Today, she harvests some of the most vibrant, regeneratively grown flowers in the county.

For years, Foxtrot had been making stunning arrangements for weddings from Brooklyn to the Berkshires, but it was Farrar’s own wedding that changed how she saw the farm’s potential.

In 2023, Farrar got engaged to local filmmaker, Brian Gersten, now her husband. While the couple was still in the early stages of planning, they took a quick trip to Mexico City and came back with a whole suitcase of inspiration. Together, they toiled away to transform a historic barn and some unused outdoor space into a magical place to eat, drink and be merry — or married, as it were.

After the success of their wedding in 2024, the concept had been proven. The farm, the flowers and the visible efforts from the bride and groom had their guests raving that this was something truly special and unique. The event stood out from many of the more standard wedding experiences they’d all attended in the past, delightful though they may have been.

Farrar and Gersten on their wedding day. Autumn Jordan

2025 was a big year for the farm. With help from a New York State arts grant, Gersten screened a series of flower-related films in the barn. Farrar and her team hosted a holiday craft and farm market called Farm & Friends.

This year has seen even more events. In June, Foxtrot housed the “Bugs!” art show as part of Upstate Art Weekend. It hosted a series of outdoor farm dinners with food and drinks provided by Westerly Canteen, Fair Play Hospitality and 10 Mile Table. Foxtrot was also the home base for Dahlia Daze, a multi-farm dahlia tuber festival. The 2026 Farm & Friends preholiday market is already in the works for November.

But now, Farrar is giving couples the opportunity to have their own big days at her farm. She and Gersten built a tiny house on the property, expanded the outdoor gathering areas and designed a honeymoon suite studio just next to the farm. On Oct, 16,17 and 18, Foxtrot is hosting an open house for curious couples, wedding planners and industry professionals to experience the magic of the farm for themselves.

Though Farrar has been planning this shift for some time, pressures from the increased costs of farming in America have fueled her resolve.

“2026,” she said, “felt very different from 2025.”

As videos circulate nationally of farmers on the brink of losing family farms after generations of work, small farms are not immune to those pressures.

Adding to them is the unpredictable nature of climate change. As local residents will no doubt remember, the winter of 2025-26 was a brutal one in the region, with thick snow and deep freezes. Farrar has more than enough experience to adapt to changing and extreme growing conditions, but adopting new business ventures will work to keep the flowers blooming.

Luckily for her, this new path is one she’s passionate and excited about. Using the farm as a venue not only lets Farrar share her special space with large groups of celebrants, but also allows her to keep growing the fabulous flowers the farm is known for.

To learn more about Foxtrot as a farm and a venue, visit foxtrotfarmflowers.com.