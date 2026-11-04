Freund family strengthens protections on 199 acres of farmland

NORTH CANAAN — Ensuring the legacy left to them by their parents, Benjamin and Matthew Freund, along with Matthew’s wife, Theresa, have signed an agreement for continued and strengthened farmland preservation.
The move adds an additional layer of protection on 199 acres in East Canaan that stretches between Elm Knoll and Freund’s farms along both sides of Route 44.
The Freunds purchased the acreage in 1986 upon which they placed a Department of Agriculture easement to maintain its agricultural use. But they have seen examples on other properties that have skirted such easements to allow for the construction of large estates and other amenities.
“These easements are not sufficient to prevent large homes on these sites,” said Ben Freund. “To honor our original intent of the easement, we donated the land to what is called Option to Purchase at Agricultural Value, or OPAV, to Connecticut Farmland Trust.”
While the fields were already protected from development, this additional agreement helps keep them affordable and available to farmers for generations to come, as well as imposing certain restrictions.
The agreement stipulates that whoever buys the property in the future must make half of his or her income from agricultural production. It further designates where and what size house can be placed on the parcel.
Ben Freund has been working for a few years to accomplish the agreement. “This serves as a legacy to my parents.” Esther and Eugene Freund farmed for decades and were strong advocates for farmland preservation. The two sons came back after college to work the farm with their father and continued after his retirement.
“I hope this sets an example for how some easements can be protected,” he said.
Theirs is the first of 45 farms in Connecticut that have easements which can seek further protection. “Besides preserving agricultural opportunities, this sets an example to others across the state to emulate.”