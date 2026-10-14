Iron industry relic finds new home on Main Street

SALISBURY — A relic of the local iron industry was moved from the former Bicentennial Park in Lakeville to a spot in front of the Salisbury Association’s Academy Building on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Known as a “salamander,” the solidified mass of waste material from the hearth of a blast furnace had been displayed in the park, now the site of the Holley Place affordable housing development.
The Salisbury Association’s Lou Bucceri said the town crew transported the heavy relic to outside the front door of the Academy Building on Main Street.
“And I got to teach the town crew a little history,” Bucceri said.
An iron kettle already on display at the building now sits atop the salamander.
The relic bears little resemblance to the amphibian that shares its name. Bucceri said determining how the metallurgical term originated will require further research.
He plans to add a sign explaining the salamander’s significance.
Patrick L. Sullivan