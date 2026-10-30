Medicare 101 & 2027 Updates

“I was a library kid. I walked to the library after school,” she said.

For Sher, the library is as much about the people as it about the books.

“Part of the job I love so much is that running the library is such a community,” she said.

She treasures the relationships she has built, whether recommending books, celebrating accomplishments or helping patrons through difficult times.

“I am thankful that our community is so supportive of the library, unlike what is happening in some other places where librarians are villainized,” Sher said.

Sher takes pride in the Hunt Library’s reputation for being “open and welcoming to everyone. People come in and see things and get pulled into things they weren’t expecting. Our library is seen as a positive force.”

Sher came to Falls Village after being awarded a fellowship at Adamah Farm, then a program of the Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center. She worked at pickling, in the greenhouse and later in the development office. She also worked as a nanny.

At the same time, “I was in the library all the time,” she recalled. “I’m a voracious reader. The library is where I met a lot of my first friends in Falls Village.”

She became assistant librarian at Hunt and worked in that position for almost a decade before becoming the executive director four years ago.

Meg Sher, executive director of the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village. L. Tomaino

Sher met her husband, Adam, while working at Adamah. They had their wedding there in 2012. He now emcees many events which she co-organizes with the Falls Village Recreation Commission.

Sher and her family live near the library.

“It’s an easy commute,” she said with a smile. “My kids run back and forth. I can go home to walk the dog if I need to.”

“My kids have grown up here.” Her oldest son, Eli, “loves volunteering. He helps with Augustfest and often helps set up chairs for ArtWall gatherings.” Her younger son, Noah, is often at events and was eager to taste cookies at last year’s holiday cookie swap.

When she is not at the library, Sher likes to hike with her family. Bella, their Portuguese water dog, often accompanies them.

Sher enjoys seeking out people to offer events at the library.

“I do a lot of different community programming. It is one of my favorite parts of the job.”

Augustfest, featuring food, music and an auction, is the library’s biggest fundraiser.

“This summer we had a record 152 attendees, which was pretty incredible.”

Yonah Sadeh, a filmmaker from Falls Village, inaugurated the VideoWall this year, Sher explained.

“I’ve known Yonah since he was two. It’s wonderful to work with him as an adult.”

The VideoWall complements the library’s ArtWall, which showcases a new artist each month. Sher praised the ArtWall committee for its work and highlighted December’s popular “12x12 Show,” featuring works by local artists, each measuring 12 by 12 inches and priced at $150.

Sher added that some of the artists who exhibit at the ArtWall offer workshops to students at Kellogg School, next door to the library. In September, artist Danielle Mailer worked with the children. Vincent Inconiglios taught a class last November.

Being next to the school, said Sher, is a great advantage.

“Kids are coming after school, to see friends, work on projects, find a great book. Kids that love the library end up using the library as grownups.”

This past year, in partnership with Adamah, the library and school created a garden, with excess produce made available at The Center on Main.

This year is Sher’s second year participating in the Troutbeck Symposium in Amenia with James King, director of the library at Salisbury School. The Troutbeck Symposium is “a gathering of a year of student historical inquiry across the region” in which students “uncover stories that have been overlooked, forgotten, or never recorded.”

Last year, Sher and King began a project with a group of students researching Irish immigrants in Falls Village, exploring ancestry and creating small magazines about their findings.

They continued this year, visiting St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery on Dublin Road, cleaning seven gravestones and even righting one with the help of stonemason and gravestone restoration expert Karl Munson. Paul Kozeazny, a representative of the Catholic archdiocese, helped secure access to the site.

A film documenting their activities will be shown at the symposium in spring 2027.

A full schedule of programs and events, ranging from tech help to ceramic mug-making, can be found on the library’s website.

Despite spending her days surrounded by books, and a busy schedule of programming, Sher still loves to settle in with a book at home.

For more information on library programs and events, visit huntlibrary.org