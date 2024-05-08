Salisbury real estate sales in April 2024

This historic home on Belgo Road was purchased by the seller for $425,000 in 2002 and was first listed for sale in October 2022 for $895,000.

Christine Bates
real estate

SALISBURY — Listed below are real estate sales during the month of April filed with the Town of Salisbury. Only transactions with a monetary value are included while transfers without consideration are excluded.

April 5, 2024

31 Belgo Road — a 1,852 square foot home built in 1820 with 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms sold by Katalin Banyai to Thomas Callahan and Luis Felipe Arroyo for $750,000.

April 19, 2024

14 Sunrise Ridge Lane — a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sold by the estate of Geraldine Daniels to Jeanmarie and Felix Bustillo for $370,000.

April 26, 2024

500-508 Twin Lakes Road — four homes on 2 parcels totaling 8 acres with 310 feet of lakefront sold by 500-508 Twin Lakes Road LLC to Salisbury School Incorporated for $896,494.

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut
Alibaba Awrang, left, with family and friends at the opening of his show at The Good Gallery in Kent on Saturday, May 4.
Alexander Wilburn

The Good Gallery, located next to The Kent Art Association on South Main Street, is known for its custom framing, thanks to proprietor Tim Good. As of May, the gallery section has greatly expanded beyond the framing shop, adding more space and easier navigation for viewing larger exhibitions of work. On Saturday, May 4, Good premiered the opening of “Through the Ashes and Smoke,” featuring the work of two Afghan artists and masters of their crafts, calligrapher Alibaba Awrang and ceramicist Matin Malikzada.

This is a particularly prestigious pairing considering the international acclaim their work has received, but it also highlights current international affairs — both Awrang and Malikzada are now recently based in Connecticut as refugees from Afghanistan. As Good explained, Matin has been assisted through the New Milford Refugee Resettlement (NMRR), and Alibaba through the Washington Refugee Resettlement Project. NMRR started in 2016 as a community-led non-profit supported by private donations from area residents that assist refugees and asylum-seeking families with aid with rent and household needs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students presented to packed crowds at Troutbeck.

Natalia Zukerman

The third annual Troutbeck Symposium began this year on Wednesday, May 1 with a historical marker dedication ceremony to commemorate the Amenia Conferences of 1916 and 1933, two pivotal gatherings leading up to the Civil Rights movement.

Those early meetings were hosted by the NAACP under W.E.B. Du Bois’s leadership and with the support of hosts Joel and Amy Spingarn, who bought the Troutbeck estate in the early 1900s.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The team at the restaurant at the Pink House in West Cornwall, Connecticut. Manager Michael Regan, left, Chef Gabe McMackin, center, and Chef Cedric Durand, right.

Jennifer Almquist

The Creators series is about people with vision who have done the hard work to bring their dreams to life.

Michelin-award winning chef Gabe McMackin grew up in Woodbury, Connecticut next to a nature preserve and a sheep farm. Educated at the Washington Montessori School, Taft ‘94, and Skidmore College, McMackin notes that it was washing dishes as a teenager at local Hopkins Inn that galvanized his passion for food and hospitality into a career.

Keep ReadingShow less
