Travel Club fundraiser still breaking records

Anna Gillette, Katie Crane, and Addie Diorio serving bread to the dinner guests at the start of the 2025 Wine Dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 12.

Simon Markow

The annual Wine Dinner fundraiser for the international travel club has sustained high-dollar donations every year since its origin in 2018. This fall, over $60,000 will be distributed to families involved with the travel club from the dinner alone.

The International Travel Club had its first trip in 2018, taking students to four European countries. Club advisor John Lizzi was unsure of how to fund such an experience, but he knew he didn’t want to form a club only a limited number of students could be a part of. “I didn’t really have a good conception of what that would look like,” said Lizzi. “I was not thinking big scale at all.” Early brainstorming focused on smaller-scale ideas like bake sales and car washes, but nothing that could make a significant financial impact.

Parent Denise Cohn helped pivot fundraising for the travel club into something bigger through a connection with the manager of The White Hart in Salisbury, Connecticut. With their help, the club hosted its first Wine Dinner fundraiser. The event exceeded expectations, raising about $25,000. The now-annual tradition grows more successful each year.

Despite being a small, rural school, HVRHS offers two international trips every year. Thanks to the Wine Dinner, these global opportunities are accessible to a larger variety of students. Each year, an estimated 85-90% of students going on trips participate in the fundraising. “Almost everyone on the trip is benefiting directly from the money raised,” Lizzi said. “I know plenty of families who would not have been able to travel without it.”

Lydia Fleming, a junior at HVRHS who has previously traveled to Iceland and Thailand with the travel club, said, “The trips are pricey but the Wine Dinner makes it manageable, and because of that there are more diverse groups of people on the trips.”

Currently enrolled in the Australia and New Zealand trip for July of 2026, Fleming is excited to experience unfamiliar cultures and traditions in a different part of the world. “Fundraising makes it possible to go on these trips that I otherwise wouldn’t be able to go on,” she said.

Pictured left to right: Lainey Diorio, Phoebe Conklin,Violeta Perez, Lyla Diorio — all members of the class of 2029.Simon Markow

In months leading up to the event, students begin tackling a wide range of responsibilities: soliciting sponsors, making phone calls, selling tickets, collecting auction items, and more. On the night of the event, they serve food, speak in front of guests, sell raffle tickets, and help with clean up. “It’s just really great to see students interacting with the public–with our dinner guests, many of whom are sponsors themselves,” Lizzi said.

While students and parents play a crucial role in organizing and working the event, the heart of the fundraiser comes from generosity from the community. Local businesses donate money or items for the live and silent auctions. Most companies continue their support year after year. Guests attend not only to enjoy a four course meal, but to support students by bidding on auction items and purchasing raffle tickets. Support from the community is key to the success of the event.

“When we started, I had no conception of what was possible or what people were willing to give,” said Lizzi. “The fact that people give $500 to thousands of dollars in one fell swoop is still shocking to me.”

What started as an uncertain experiment has evolved into a dependable, student-driven event that makes a difference for student opportunities. Lizzi’s main message is simple: “Don’t let cost be a prohibitive factor for you. We will help you through that process no matter the level of financial need that you have.”

The Wine Dinner fundraiser makes international travel an affordable reality for students at HVRHS, but it isn’t the opportunity to raise money. The club runs an annual appeal, writing personalized letters to companies and community members. In addition, multiple scholarship options are available to ensure all willing students can participate in international travel. Lizzi says, “If you’re dedicated enough, it is possible.”

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

hvrhs sports

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

hvrhs sports

Housatonic Valley FFA makes their way to National Convention

s

On Oct. 28, a group of 20 students, composed of student representatives and two competition groups, will journey to Indianapolis, Indiana, to compete against students from all over the country in an attempt to win a national title at the annual FFA National Convention.

“It is a really, really high level of intense competition and can be likened to career readiness,” said Housatonic teacher and chaperone Danielle Melino.“It’s an opportunity for students and chapters to come together, learn from each other.”

ffa