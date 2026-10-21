Autumn at Town Farm brings fall fun despite the chill

FALLS VILLAGE – Chilly temperatures and strong winds swept across the open fields during Autumn at Town Farm on Saturday, Oct. 17, but the weather didn’t deter those who turned out from having a good time.
Scarecrows lined up in one area, ready to be judged. Vendors displayed their wares, children played Frisbee and Wiffle ball, and Rachel Gall and John Stey provided music.
A magician intrigued his audience, while other visitors painted pumpkins or took hayrides. Food was available, and those seeking warmth gathered by the fire pit, where fire department members dispensed ingredients for s’mores.
Fishing was highlighted with Lakeville Journal reporter Patrick Sullivan giving instructions on casting.He laid hula hoops down on the ground at 20-foot intervals and had participants see how far they could cast. He pointed to the bass popper, explaining that he had removed the hook so participants could practice casting safely.
“I’ve been fly fishing for over 30 years and have caught hundreds of fish,” he said. “Ninety percent have been within 40 feet, so you don’t have to cast long distances.”
Sullivan, who heads to the water whenever he gets a chance, said the beauties of nature and the opportunity to experience reflection and solitude, are what make fishing so enjoyable for him.
Concurrently, Greer Sallick was demonstrating fly tying. He began fishing at age 4. Wanting to learn how to do fly tying, he went to YouTube. He said he uses feathers and hair to simulate insects that fish pursue in the water. “We try to trick them,” he explained.
He enjoys fishing for trout and bass, usually following a catch-and-release practice.
He said a community fly tying session is scheduled for Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center on Main.
The Recreation Commission hosted the event. Commission Chair Catherine Wales and Recreation Director Allycia Soule said the expanded fall festival was intended to introduce more people to the 70 acres that serve as the town’s recreation area, where the town pool is the focal point.