Cardiac arrest survivor marks 10 years with free CPR class

FALLS VILLAGE — Ashlee Baldwin’s life was saved by the quick action of those trained in emergency medical situations. Now she wants to be sure others may be as fortunate, so she and her family are offering a free class in lifesaving measures.
It was 2016 and Baldwin, a student at Quinnipiac University, had just finished playing in the pep band at a hockey game when she collapsed.
“My memory ends there,” said the North Canaan resident who was 18 at the time.
The teen had gone into sudden cardiac arrest suffering from ventricular tachycardia. Fortunately, there were paramedics stationed at the hockey arena who immediately began CPR.
As part of the immediate intervention they shocked her with an AED (automated external defibrillator) twice. She was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she spent two days in an induced coma.
After being awakened, she underwent surgery to install a subcutaneous internal cardiac defibrillator, which continues to live in her heart today. She had the surgery on Halloween and was back at school a week later.
The defibrillator is different from a pacemaker, Baldwin explained, in that it monitors the heartbeat.
The cause of the incident has never been determined. She was an athlete at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and had not been doing anything strenuous beforehand.
To mark the 10-year milestone, the Baldwins are holding a free CPR/AED training class on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Falls Village Emergency Services Center, 188 Route 7 South. It is open to all residents of the Northwest Corner, as well as the surrounding area.
To register, contact Baldwin at ashleebaldwinqu@gmail.com.