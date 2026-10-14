Falls Village to celebrate ‘Autumn at the Town Farm’

FALLS VILLAGE — Families and community members are invited to celebrate the season at “Autumn at the Town Farm” on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Town Farm, located at 108 Route 63 in Falls Village.
The event is sponsored by the Falls Village Recreation Commission.
This family-friendly event will offer an afternoon of fall fun for all ages, featuring demonstrations, live music, hayrides, food, and activities for the whole family.
Attendees are invited to enjoy the Town Farm while celebrating the fall season and connecting with friends, neighbors, and the surrounding community.
Admission is free.