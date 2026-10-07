O+ Festival celebrates health and art

From Oct. 9-11, the O+ Festival will blend health, wellness and all kinds of art throughout the city of Kingston.

The American health care system is not built for artists. Since the bulk of insurance policies in the United States are tied directly to employment, many artists are forced to take day jobs that can stifle and even suffocate their artistic pursuits. Though the Affordable Care Act sought to bring access to millions of Americans, many artists and other self-employed workers continue to face challenges finding affordable coverage.

The O+ Festival wants to help.

O+ (pronounced O Positive) was founded in 2010 when Kingston-based dentist Thomas F. Cingel reached out to Brooklyn-based psychedelic indie-rock band Monogold and asked if they’d be interested in a trade. The band would play a show in Kingston, and Cingel would provide free dental care to its members.

The idea sparked something in Kingston’s medical community, and soon a group emerged to further the mission of exchanging art for medical support. They called themselves O+ after the blood type and went about organizing a three-day festival to bring artists, musicians and the medical community together. Sixteen years later, the idea is as strong as ever, and the festival continues to grow.

This year, the festival will feature an impressive array of musicians, artists, DJs and medical and wellness professionals. Musical highlights include Brooklyn-based rockers SKORTS, clown-punk band first president of japan, indie-country singer Joelton Mayfield, upstate rapper Shiloh The Messenger, queer indie art-rock band Outer Shapes and Hudson Valley-based bands The Schwegs, Couch Surfer and Matt Pond PA.

Of note is the Steve Keene Art Shop. Keene is known for his prolific output of intentionally affordable paintings, as well as iconic album covers and stage designs for bands including Pavement and Silver Jews.

Artistic offerings include exhibitions of works by climate change landscape painter Casey Inch, local object maker Lexa Walsh, installation artist Adriane Colburn and many more. Rocker, venue owner and writer Melissa Auf der Maur will discuss her new memoir about life on the road with Hole and the Smashing Pumpkins. Laughs will be provided by a lineup of comedic acts, including musical duo Greifcat and the “clown-daddy” act of My Boy.

Artistic events such as a parade of crazy creatives, a honky- tonk dance class and a block party will be complemented by wellness events and activities including a 39-mile bike ride, meditation sessions and a whole lot of yoga classes.

For the full lineup and more information about the O+ festival, visit opositivefestival.org.