Salisbury Fall Festival returns Oct. 9-11

SALISBURY — An outdoor movie with live sheep, quilt displays, hayrides, book sales and a pet parade will highlight the 69th Salisbury Fall Festival, running Oct. 9-11 in Salisbury and Lakeville.

Events will take place throughout the district, with most centered along Main Street in Salisbury, on the Scoville Memorial Library and White Hart lawns, and at the Congregational Church. Most activities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with additional breakfast, evening and Sunday events.

What began as an antique show in the 1950s has grown into a town-wide celebration involving more than 65 organizations, schools, churches and businesses, according to festival organizers. The weekend also helps community groups raise money and introduce visitors to their work.

For instance, Salisbury Central School’s eighth grade class will sell wreaths and sponsor hayrides to help pay for its annual trip to Washington, D.C. The Congregational Church will donate its festival profits to nonprofit organizations in the community.

Former organizer Jeanette Weber estimates the celebration draws more than 1,000 visitors, with Saturday the busiest day. The festival attracts all generations, from young families to older residents, along with visitors who return year after year to spend the weekend with relatives and friends.

“It truly is a home style celebration,” said Weber, noting that participating groups or businesses must be based in, work in or serve Salisbury.

Most festival activities are free, with no general admission or parking fee. Some activities and meals carry a charge.

Larissa Vreeland has taken over organizing the festival from Weber, who led it for 14 years through 2025 and continues to handle publicity.

Friday film night

New this year is a Friday evening screening of “The Sheep Detectives” on the Scoville Memorial Library lawn, with real sheep from Le Petit Ranch joining the audience.

Visitors are invited to arrive at 5:45 p.m. for an introduction to the animals before the movie begins at 6:15 p.m. The free event includes popcorn and candy and is weather permitting. Visitors should check the library’s website for weather updates.

Friday also features book sales, the annual quilt show and a concert at the Congregational Church.

Scarecrows will decorate Main Street in Salisbury and Lakeville throughout the weekend. Visitors can vote for their favorite using QR codes or paper ballots available at the Salisbury General Store, White Hart Inn and Grassland Dessert Cafe.

Quilts and book sales

The Congregational Church’s quilt show will feature quilts draped over the pews, with information about their makers and histories. Organizers welcome quilts made by participants or relatives, as well as those purchased or received as gifts.

The Friends of Scoville Library’s Giant Book Sale will offer more than 9,000 books in the Wardell Room, most priced from $1 to $3. Friday’s early shopping hour runs from 9 to 10 a.m., with a $10 admission fee. Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Saturday rides and family activities

Saturday begins with the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service pancake breakfast at the Grove from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children under 10.

Visitors wishing to take a hayride should head to Library Street near the Congregational Church. Rides run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $5 for adults and $2 for children, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Antique car rides will also take place, and will begin and end at the Congregational Church.

Families can gather on the library lawn for crafts, games and pumpkin decorating. Other offerings include face painting, henna, glitter tattoos and colorful hair strands.

Magician Peter James will give free shows outside the Congregational Church on Library Street at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Salisbury Central School PTO will hold a Halloween costume swap. Rebecca Bloomfield Photography will offer free children’s portrait sessions, with photographs available for purchase afterward.

Music, artisans and food

Music will include performances by the Joint Chiefs, the Salisbury Band, jazz guitarist Eric Loffswold and the Salisbury Central School chorus. Blue Studio students will also perform on the White Hart lawn.

Artisans will sell handmade jewelry, pottery, textiles and artwork outside the White Hart. Along Main Street, booths will offer information, activities and food, while the Salisbury Association will welcome visitors to exhibits about the local iron industry, pocketknives and antique purses.

Food trucks will serve tacos, crepes and ice cream, alongside food tents and baked goods.

Morgan’s at the Interlaken Inn will offer a 20% dinner discount, excluding alcohol, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Diners should mention the festival. Lakeville Mexican Grill will host a happy hour with complimentary appetizers and one free drink each evening.

The Lakeville Hose Company’s prime rib dinner runs Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at its firehouse, 4 Brook St., Lakeville, with eat-in and takeout meals available.

Sunday pet parade

Sunday begins with breakfast sandwiches at Black Rabbit before pet parade activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeville Community Field behind Patco.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. The event welcomes dogs and other pets, with or without costumes. All animals must be leashed or otherwise contained.

Now organized by the Community Dog Park, the parade will offer prizes for best costume, best trick, best dog kisses, pet and owner look-alike, and best in show.

Visitors can also find discounts at book and Treasure Trove sales before heading to the ski jumps.

Brew-Ski Fest

The Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s Brew-Ski Fest runs Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Satre Hill, 80 Indian Cave Road.

The event features beverage tastings, music by the Steve Dunn Band and the ski jump golf ball roll. Participants can purchase numbered balls, which tumble down the landing hill, with a prize for the one that travels farthest. The tasting takes place rain or shine.

For the complete schedule and updates, visit salisburyfallfestival.org.