Sharon to host free Repair Café Oct. 24

SHARON — Residents can bring broken household items to Hotchkiss Library for free repairs at Sharon’s first Reuse and Repair Café Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be volunteers available to help with sewing, jewelry repair, bike repair, iron works, small furniture and appliance repair, as well as knife sharpening. No appointment is needed.
The Reuse and Repair Café phenomenon began in Amsterdam in 2009 by Martine Postma, who grew concerned about Western throw-away culture and the rapid accumulation of household waste. It was originally intended to be a community event bringing people together to fix household goods. It was a great success and today there are over 3,500 Reuse and Repair Cafes worldwide.
As a result of this worldwide success, the Reuse and Repair Café Foundation was founded with core goals including preserving practical skills, promoting a circular economy and fostering a sense of community while encouraging sustainability and saving the environment.