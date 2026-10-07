Tasting party to benefit Housatonic Child Care Center

LAKEVILLE — A tasting party and silent auction to benefit Housatonic Child Care Center will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lakeville Town Grove.
Salisbury Wines will provide wine, beer and other beverages, with hors d’oeuvres by Theresa Freund of Freund’s Farm in East Canaan.
Silent auction items will include gift certificates to local businesses and gift baskets.
The nonprofit center provides child care and early education for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
It serves Salisbury families and, when space permits, families from surrounding towns, and offers financial assistance to help working parents afford care. housatonicchildcare.org
Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the door. They are available at Housatonic Child Care Center, 30B Salmon Kill Road; Salisbury Wines, 19 Main St.; Salisbury General Store, 20 Main St.; housatonicchildcare.org/wine-tasting; or by calling 860-435-9694.