Torrington overwhelms GNH in second-half rout

WINSTED — The Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football team lost 52-14 to Torrington High School Saturday, Oct. 10.
What began as a back-and-forth battle turned into a second-half rout as Torrington scored 36 unanswered points after halftime.The Raiders ran for 416 yards in the win while averaging 9.2 yards per carry as a team.
GNH found success on offense in the first half with RB Airyn Berube, who scored the first touchdown of the day on a breakaway run during the opening drive.
Torrington responded in the second quarter when RB Anthony Ciesco concluded a long drive with a two-yard rush up the middle for a touchdown. Torrington successfully scored a two-point conversion and went up 8-7.
Berube scored again for GNH with 5:30 remaining in the second quarter on a 50-yard run down the far sideline to put the Yellowjackets back ahead 14-8. The lead was short lived and Torrington went up 16-14 before half time courtesy of a 10-yard run by RB Nick Coleman.
Line of scrimmage.Riley Klein
To begin the second half, Torrington coach Gaitan Rodriguez called for an onside kick and his team reclaimed possession. Coleman followed it up with a 45-yard touchdown run and another two-point conversion to give the Raiders a 24-14 lead.
Torrington scored twice more in the third quarter -- RB Carl Salinas took a 40-yard run to the endzone then DE Cameron Roxbury intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Torrington took a 39-14 lead going into the final quarter.
Salinas started the fourth quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run. GNH fumbled on the next drive, leading to an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Naziah Lopez. The Raiders’ ground game was unstoppable in the 52-14 victory.
Daniel Nolan moves the pile.Riley Klein
GNH ran the ball 27 times for a total of 224 yards. The Yellowjackets passed 11 times, completing five receptions for 58 yards. The long ball of the day was caught by Jacob Robles.
The Naugatuck Valley League game was played at Van Why Field in Winsted with partly cloudy skies and the temperature around 61 degrees. After the result, Torrington’s record advanced to 3-2 while GNH moved to 0-4 this season.
GNH heads out on the road for the next three games: Derby High School (0-3) Oct. 15; Wolcott High School (4-1) Oct. 23; Watertown High School (2-3) Oct. 30. The Yellowjackets will return home Nov. 7 to host Waterbury Career Academy (1-4).
Trevor Campbell throws.Riley Klein