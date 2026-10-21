Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
community

Kent Community Fund marks 20 years, more than $700,000 in grants

Kent Community Fund marks 20 years, more than $700,000 in grants

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal presents a certificate of recognition to Catherine Bachrach, a founding member of the Kent Community Fund, during a 20th anniversary celebration of the fund on Oct. 16.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — The Kent Community Fund celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 16 at Kent Town Hall, marking two decades of helping residents meet emergency needs and supporting local charitable programs.

The volunteer-run nonprofit has awarded more than $700,000 in grants since its founding in 2006.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal praised the fund’s work and commitment to helping neighbors.

“What you have done here is inspirational,” he told guests at the reception. “It’s really about community.”

Founding member and current board member Lorry Schiesel traced the fund’s roots to Charlie and Lucy Tremont, a local couple who supplied holiday food baskets.

Residents organized the fund in January 2006 and secured nonprofit status that November to help neighbors meet emergency needs and support charitable programs.

George Jacobson and Jim Palmer recruited founding donors, raising $44,346 for an endowment. After Palmer’s death in 2010, the board established programs for seniors in his memory.

The fund supports the Kent Food Bank and helps children attend summer camp, after-school programs, Kent Community Nursery School, and Park and Recreation programs. With Kent Memorial Library, it sponsors Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing free monthly books to children.

A 2018 merger with the Kent Nursing Association expanded its mission to include community health and assistance with health care needs and financial emergencies.

Board member Joe Speranzo served as emcee for the event, emphasizing that the fund has no paid staff and its board members are volunteers.

Also attending was state Rep. Maria Horn of the 64th District.

“This is what it’s all about; caring for neighbors. The Kent Community Fund quietly goes about its work and makes it happen. Neighbor is now a verb. It’s happening here in Kent. It reminds me we are a community,” Horn said.

First Selectman Eric Epstein, who was out of town, sent a letter in which he said, “A strong community is built on people who care about their neighbors and are willing to step up to help others.

The Kent Community Fund is a wonderful example of that spirit and we are fortunate to have an organization so dedicated to supporting our town. As we celebrate this important anniversary, we recognize not only all that has been accomplished over the past 20 years, but also the positive impact the fund will continue to have in the years ahead.”

Both Blumenthal and Horn presented citations to founding board member Catherine Bachrach, who recently stepped down.

Ruth Epstein
Reporter
community

Latest News

Cornwall Historical Society celebrates Connecticut’s Black patriots

Cornwall Historical Society celebrates Connecticut’s Black patriots

On Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Cornwall Historical Society, author and genealogist John Mills will breathe new life into the stories of some of Connecticut’s more underappreciated patriots. The reason these heroes were forgotten? They were Black.

At a time when white colonists were fighting for their own liberty and political independence, many Black men who fought alongside them remained enslaved. Some risked their lives only to return to bondage. Though enslaved people were promised freedom from both sides of the Revolutionary War in exchange for their service, Great Britain, too, was still deeply dependent on slavery. For Black people in America, the war presented both extraordinary risks and uncertain paths to the freedom that white colonists were demanding for themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
education

A sanctuary for second chances

A sanctuary for second chances

Stephanie Saetta runs Charlie Chicken Bones, a sanctuary in Salisbury.

Madi Long
You only get one or two of these soul connection dogs, so I do this in his honor.
— Stephanie Saetta

Stephanie Saetta has spent much of her life caring for others. A physician at White Plains Hospital, she has another calling at home in Salisbury — one that has four legs and a wagging tail. She runs Charlie Chicken Bone Sanctuary, a nonprofit dog rescue that brings dogs from overcrowded pounds and the streets of Texas to foster homes in northwestern Connecticut, where they can begin again.

The sanctuary is named for Charlie, the dog who taught her how special a bond between a person and rescue animal can be.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

The Pink House AM is serving up community

The Pink House AM is serving up community

Mare Rubin and Maggie Levine of the Pink House AM.

Madi Long

It all started with a yoga class. Mare Rubin was working on her second act after leaving the Upper West Side, where she’d raised a family and worked in corporate marketing. Newly empty nesters, she and her husband decided to move to the wilds of northwestern Connecticut, where they had spent 15 years as weekenders, to see what life in the woods had in store for them.

Rubin started teaching yoga classes at the Union in West Cornwall, a space designated by the town of Cornwall as a community hub with couches, Wi-Fi, occasional events and a growing yoga class schedule. She was adjusting well but missed one important thing about city life: a casual coffee shop.

Keep ReadingShow less
business
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Sons of Astro are musicians, friends and bandmates — in that order

Sons of Astro are musicians, friends and bandmates — in that order

The Sons of Astro will be at the Common Pub in Housatonic on Oct. 24 and the 2nd Home Lounge in Winsted on Nov. 14.

Provided

No matter where they are in the world, musicians seem to find other musicians. There’s a shared language, a shared experience of being on stage and performing, and a shared enthusiasm for making those melodies by themselves or together. Such is the case with Norfolk and Brooklyn-based cosmic Americana band Sons of Astro.

That magnetic musicians’ bond drew Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Cobb into the orbit of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matt Statler. The two neighbors took to each other right away and were soon playing open mics together. As an ethics professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business, Statler made the case that if he sat in for Cobb’s set and Cobb sat in for Statler’s, they could play together and double their stage time. Clearly, these men wanted to make as much music as possible. That became a little harder when Cobb and his family moved up to Norfolk, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

One more weekend to get inside the art at ArtEast

One more weekend to get inside the art at ArtEast

The participating artists in this year’s ArtEast open studios.

Provided

ArtEast’s annual October Open Studio Tour is already underway, but there’s still one more weekend to step inside the creative worlds of artists working throughout eastern Dutchess County. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, artists will once again open their studio doors, inviting visitors to see where the work happens, meet the people who make it and perhaps discover something worth taking home.

Now in its 21st year, the ArtEast October Open Studio Tour offers a self-guided journey with participating studios in Holmes, LaGrangeville, Hopewell Junction, Pawling, Patterson, Poughquag and Wingdale. Visitors can explore painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media and other artistic practices, and get some leaf-peeping in at the same time.

Keep ReadingShow less
open-studio

An appetite for life: Tarajia Morrell’s “Desire Feeds the Feast”

An appetite for life: Tarajia Morrell’s “Desire Feeds the Feast”
Author Tarajia Morrell in her kitchen.
Jessica Antola

In her new memoir, “Desire Feeds the Feast,” writer Tarajia Morrell traces a life shaped by an appetite for beauty, pleasure and belonging. On Saturday, Oct. 24, Morrell will discuss the book with fellow author Dani Shapiro, whose works include the memoir “Inheritance” and the novel “Signal Fires,” at a prerelease event at Troutbeck in Amenia. Published by Zibby Books, a women-led startup, “Desire Feeds the Feast” will be released Nov. 3.

Described by author Chris Pavone as “a deeply gratifying emotional feast of a memoir: poetic, dramatic, romantic, atmospheric, sensual, evocative, poignant, heartbreaking, heartwarming,” this tale brings readers on a restless journey. Morrell writes of the “electric excess” of the New York City club scene in the late 1990s and the Hollywood tables where she waited on celebrities while pursuing her acting career. Her wanderlust took her to the beaches in Uruguay, where she discovered the “brine and brightness” of ceviche, the splendor of Barcelona’s food markets and, back home, the simple pleasure of a ripe plum eaten by her “graceful mother.”

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.