Kent Community Fund marks 20 years, more than $700,000 in grants

KENT — The Kent Community Fund celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 16 at Kent Town Hall, marking two decades of helping residents meet emergency needs and supporting local charitable programs.
The volunteer-run nonprofit has awarded more than $700,000 in grants since its founding in 2006.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal praised the fund’s work and commitment to helping neighbors.
“What you have done here is inspirational,” he told guests at the reception. “It’s really about community.”
Founding member and current board member Lorry Schiesel traced the fund’s roots to Charlie and Lucy Tremont, a local couple who supplied holiday food baskets.
Residents organized the fund in January 2006 and secured nonprofit status that November to help neighbors meet emergency needs and support charitable programs.
George Jacobson and Jim Palmer recruited founding donors, raising $44,346 for an endowment. After Palmer’s death in 2010, the board established programs for seniors in his memory.
The fund supports the Kent Food Bank and helps children attend summer camp, after-school programs, Kent Community Nursery School, and Park and Recreation programs. With Kent Memorial Library, it sponsors Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing free monthly books to children.
A 2018 merger with the Kent Nursing Association expanded its mission to include community health and assistance with health care needs and financial emergencies.
Board member Joe Speranzo served as emcee for the event, emphasizing that the fund has no paid staff and its board members are volunteers.
Also attending was state Rep. Maria Horn of the 64th District.
“This is what it’s all about; caring for neighbors. The Kent Community Fund quietly goes about its work and makes it happen. Neighbor is now a verb. It’s happening here in Kent. It reminds me we are a community,” Horn said.
First Selectman Eric Epstein, who was out of town, sent a letter in which he said, “A strong community is built on people who care about their neighbors and are willing to step up to help others.
The Kent Community Fund is a wonderful example of that spirit and we are fortunate to have an organization so dedicated to supporting our town. As we celebrate this important anniversary, we recognize not only all that has been accomplished over the past 20 years, but also the positive impact the fund will continue to have in the years ahead.”
Both Blumenthal and Horn presented citations to founding board member Catherine Bachrach, who recently stepped down.